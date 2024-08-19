Emelita Warner-Paul Appointed New Principal of Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial School

Renowned retired educator and former Education Officer, Mrs. Emelita Warner-Paul, has been named the new Principal of the Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School. Mrs. Warner-Paul, who has had a distinguished career in education, including her tenure as Principal of the Beach Allen Primary School and currently serving as Deputy Chair of National Caribbean Insurance, will now lead one of St. Kitts’ most prestigious primary institutions.

Founded in 1953, the Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School is deeply rooted in the Methodist Church’s tradition of excellence in education. During the 19th century, the Methodist Church played a pivotal role in providing education across the island, operating schools in eight of the nine parishes. Although these schools were eventually closed when the Government assumed full responsibility for primary education in 1915, the Methodist Church continued its involvement in education by establishing the Epworth Junior School, which opened its doors on September 21, 1953.

The school, initially located on the ground floor of the wooden “Rozelle” building on Nevis Street, Basseterre, has since grown significantly. The school was named the Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School in 1980, in honor of Rev. E. Maurice Hillier, who played a key role in its establishment and was the first Chairman of the Board of Management. The name “Epworth” was later re-added, giving the school its current title.

With a student population exceeding 250, the school is celebrated for its academic achievements and the strong values it instills in its students. It has a proud legacy, including five consecutive victories at the St. Kitts Nevis and Anguilla National Bank Private Schools Athletics Championship, with its most recent title defended in February 2020.

Mrs. Warner-Paul’s appointment as Principal marks the beginning of a new chapter for the school, building upon the solid foundation laid by her predecessors, including the current Principal, Ms. Peta Gaye Crawford. Mrs. Warner-Paul’s leadership is expected to further enhance the school’s reputation for excellence.

The school’s notable alumni include Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, the fourth and current Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Mr. Richard “Ricky” Skerritt, the former President of Cricket West Indies.

As the new Principal, Mrs. Warner-Paul brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to education, poised to continue the school’s legacy of nurturing young minds and shaping future leaders.