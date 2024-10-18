ECTEL Champions the EC Bill at CTU ICT Week 2024!

St. Kitts and Nevis, October 17, 2024 – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority

(ECTEL) proudly participated in the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s (CTU) ICT Week 2024,

held under the theme “Bridging Technologies for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.” The event,

hosted in St. Kitts and Nevis from 30th September to 4th October, showcased a range of activities

aimed at highlighting advancements in information and communication technologies (ICTs) that

contribute to a more connected, sustainable, and inclusive region.

As part of its commitment to shaping the digital landscape of the Eastern Caribbean, ECTEL

participated in several key components of the event, including delivering an insightful presentation

on the Electronic Communications (EC) Bill and its implications for the region’s electronic

communications sector. ECTEL’s Director of Economics and Finance, Cheryl Hector Fontenelle,

presented to a mixed audience including ministers, officials and general attendees, emphasizing how

the EC Bill will protect consumer rights, and promote fair competition among other benefits. During

the presentation Mrs. Hector Fontenelle stated, “If you read the Telecommunications Act, I don’t

think the word consumer is anywhere in there. It was heavily focused on do’s and don’ts for the

licensees. Over the last 20 odd years, we have noted that for digitally transformed economies to work

you have to be focused on the actual users of ICT.”

Additionally, ECTEL manned an informative booth throughout the week, engaging directly with

attendees to provide a deeper understanding of ECTEL’s mission and its critical role in regulating

electronic communications within its five Contracting States. Visitors to the booth received key

insights into the EC Bill, with staff on hand to address questions. To make the interaction even more

exciting, ECTEL introduced a “spin-the-wheel” component at the booth giving participants the

opportunity to learn about ECTEL and the NTRCs and win branded giveaways – which was a hit

among attendees.

Speaking on the success of ECTEL’s participation in the week-long event, ECTEL’s Communications

and Media Relations Manager – Karetta Crooks Charles remarked, “We are exceedingly pleased to

have participated in the CTU ICT Week 2024. We were able to engage with a variety of stakeholders,

from government officials to telecoms companies and students, on critical issues that they are facing.

Our participation in CTU ICT Week allowed us to highlight ECTEL’s role vis a vis the NTRCs, and the

stakeholder’s ability to interface directly with the NTRCs on issues affecting them. We further

underscored the benefits of mobile number portability to citizens and the importance of the EC Bill,

which is crucial for ensuring transparency, protecting consumers, and fostering a competitive market

for electronic communications services in ECTEL’s Contracting States.”

ECTEL closed out the week on a high note participating in the St. Kitts Tech Fest held at the National

Heroes Park. During this event, ECTEL continued its educational outreach to both school children

and the general public. The ECTEL team was joined by the NTRC’s Engineer who brought several

pieces of spectrum monitoring equipment for demonstration purposes. The NTRCs use the

equipment to monitor radio frequency spectrum and to investigate complaints of spectrum

interference. ECTEL was pleased with the enthusiastic participation from the local community and

remains committed to fostering greater public awareness of its role in developing electronic

communications infrastructure in its Contracting States.

About ECTEL

The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) is the regulatory advisory body

responsible for advising the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRCs) on

electronic communications matters in its five Contracting States: Commonwealth of Dominica,

Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. ECTEL aims to promote

open markets, fair competition, and harmonised policies to ensure efficient and modern electronic

communications services for all.

Media Contact:

Visit us at www.ectel.int or follow us @ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority

on Instagram and X for more information about our work.

For further information, please contact:

Communications and Media Relations Officer: Karetta Crooks Charles

Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL)

Email: kcrookscharles@ectel.int

Tel: (758) 458-1701/2

Email: ectel@ectel.int