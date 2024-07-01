Former Police Officer and National Basketballer Keithly Hicks Graduates with MBA from Chicago University

Basseterre, St.Kitts (July 1st, 2024):-Mr. Keithly Hicks, a former police officer and renowned national basketball player, has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Chicago University. Currently serving as the Director of Security at Windsor University School of Medicine in Cayon, Hicks continues to build on his impressive career and dedication to education and security.

As the Director of Safety and Security at Windsor University, Hicks is responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and evaluation of security policies and procedures for the campus and its facilities. With over 13 years of experience in this role, he has effectively managed security operations, risk assessment, and emergency response, ensuring the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff.

Hicks holds the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) designation and is a member of ASIS International, the leading organization for security professionals. He has also earned the Essentials of Security Risk Assessment Certificate, enhancing his skills in identifying and mitigating security risks. His passion for coaching and developing his team of security officers is matched by his commitment to building trust-based relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including business unit leaders, government officials, and professional organizations. His mission is to provide a secure and conducive environment for learning and teaching at Windsor University.

In addition to his academic and professional achievements, Keithly Hicks is a local basketball legend. He has played at the highest level as a national team player for many years in the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) league, beginning his career in 1985 and continuing to play consistently up to 2022. His almost 40-year basketball career is a testament to his tremendous talent, dedication, and discipline.

Hicks’ educational journey includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice from the University at Albany, where he was involved in activities such as basketball, singing, and the American Heart Association. He also holds certifications in Electronic Spreadsheet Fundamentals for PC from CareerLearning and the Essentials of Security Risk Assessment Certificate from ASIS International.

Mr. Hicks’ dedication to both his professional career and personal development serves as an inspiration to many. His recent graduation with an MBA from Chicago University marks yet another achievement in his long list of accomplishments, reflecting his commitment to excellence and lifelong learning.