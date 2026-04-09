DOUBLE GOLD DOMINANCE: CHEZELLE & ALYELLA CROWNED CHAMPIONS — SKN TENNIS FUTURE IGNITES IN BARBADOS

St. Kitts and Nevis has delivered a commanding statement on the regional tennis stage, producing two champions at the Barbados International Junior Tennis Tournament, hosted at the Raymond Forde National Tennis Center.

CHEZELLE CLAIMS TITLE IN BIRTHDAY MASTERCLASS

On April 9, Chezelle marked her 12th birthday with a flawless championship performance, capturing the Girls 12 & Under Division A title with a decisive 4-2, 4-2 victory over fellow Kittitian Cherika Flemming in the final.

Her run to the title was nothing short of dominant. Chezelle remained undefeated throughout the round-robin stage, overcoming competitors from Antigua and St. Kitts and Nevis, before advancing with authority through the semi-finals. In the final, she displayed composure, control, and tactical maturity well beyond her years to seal a memorable victory.

ALYELLA STUNS FIELD WITH FEARLESS RUN

Equally remarkable was the performance of Alyella, just nine years old, who delivered one of the tournament’s most compelling stories.

Competing in the Mixed Gender 12 & Under Division B, Alyella faced exclusively male opponents from Grenada, Barbados, and Antigua across five matches — and defeated them all. In the final, she secured the title with a composed 4-2, 4-2 win over Jerimiah York of Grenada.

Her performance highlighted not only technical ability, but exceptional resilience, confidence, and competitive spirit.

TEAM ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DELIVERS STRONG SHOWING

The broader national team also made a significant impact at the tournament:

Tzuriel Percival secured runner-up positions in both Boys 14 & Under Singles and Doubles

Shreya Rawat secured runner-up finishes in both Girls 14 & Under Singles and Doubles

Zhajid Richards captured the Boys 12 & Under Division A consolation title

A CHAMPION PEDIGREE — LEGACY IN THE MAKING

Adding even greater pride to this historic achievement, Chezelle and Alyella are the talented daughters of Minister Hon. Konris Maynard, further highlighting a powerful blend of leadership, discipline, and excellence both on and off the court.

FOUNDATION OF DISCIPLINE AND DEVELOPMENT

These achievements reflect a strong culture of discipline and balance among the young athletes, who continue to excel not only in tennis but also in academics and extracurricular activities including dance, athletics, and music.

Credit is due to the St. Kitts and Nevis Tennis Association coaching staff for their preparation and development of the players, as well as the continued support from families and mentors.

A PROGRAM ON THE RISE

The results in Barbados signal a promising trajectory for tennis in St. Kitts and Nevis. With emerging talent demonstrating both depth and competitive excellence, the federation is positioning itself as a growing force in Caribbean junior tennis.

The performances of Chezelle and Alyella represent more than individual success — they mark the continued rise of a national program gaining momentum on the regional stage.