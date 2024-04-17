THE GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WILL ACCORD AN OFFICIAL FUNERAL TO THE LATE ALPHONSO BRIDGEWATER !

St. Kitts and Nevis Mourns the Passing of Alphonso Bridgewater

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced the solemn news of the passing of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater, a cherished member of the community. In recognition of his profound impact and enduring legacy, an Official Funeral has been scheduled to honor his remarkable life and contributions.

The Official Funeral for Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater is set to take place on April 26, 2024, with viewing and tributes commencing at 12:45 pm, followed by the Official Service at 2:00 pm, at the St. Georges Anglican Church, situated on Cayon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Mr. Bridgewater was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the advancement of our nation and his tireless service to the community. His leadership, compassion, and dedication to excellence have left an indelible imprint on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

During this somber period, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater. His extraordinary life and invaluable contributions to society are recognized and honored with profound gratitude.

The public is cordially invited to join in paying tribute to the life and legacy of Alphonso “Bridges” Bridgewater at his Official Funeral. Let us come together to commemorate his memory and celebrate the enduring impact he has