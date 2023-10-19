Dominica and St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Ministers Prioritize Safety Amidst Impending Hurricane Threat

****

Dominica’s Prime Minister and Caricom Chairman, Roosevelt Skerritt, and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, have made the critical decision to depart early from the historic Canada-CARICOM Summit. Their return to Dominica and St. Kitts-Nevis respectively is imperative as both countries brace for the arrival of Hurricane Tammy.

Current meteorological projections indicate that Tammy is poised to traverse the northeast Caribbean, dangerously close to the islands. Despite being classified as a tropical storm, Tammy is anticipated to unleash hurricane conditions, including sustained winds ranging from 74 to 110 mph, starting from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Drew took to social media to address his constituents, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He assured the public that necessary updates and preparations have been disseminated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Deputy Prime Minister Hanley has assumed the role of Acting Prime Minister, overseeing the implementation of vital emergency measures.

“I am here in Canada attending a significant Summit, the first Canada-CARICOM Summit. However, I will be leaving today to return home to be with you before this storm hits. NEMA has sent out the necessary updates and Deputy Prime Minister Hanley has been leading as the Acting Prime Minister ensuring that preparations have been put in place to equip us to handle any possible emergencies that may arise to the best of our abilities. I will be home by Friday afternoon. Be safe! Be prepared,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

Prime Ministers Skerritt and Drew’s swift response sets a commendable example for preparedness and collective resilience in times of crisis.