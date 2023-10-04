Diplomatic Talks Held Between St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy and Bahamas High Commissioner in Canada

Yesterday, Eustace T. Wallace, Chargé d’Affaires at the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Canada, engaged in constructive discussions with the High Commissioner of the Bahamas to Canada. The meeting centered on extending support for the Bahamas’ candidature to the @IMO Council in the upcoming elections. This diplomatic effort reflects the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen international cooperation and collaboration within the maritime community. The fruitful dialogue underscores the importance of fostering strong ties between nations for the advancement of shared interests and objectives.