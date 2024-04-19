“National Security Advisor Warns: ‘Live by the Sword, Die by the Sword’ Amidst Surge in St. Kitts and Nevis Homicides”

“National Security Advisor Lionel Rawlins Addresses Recent Surge in Homicides”

St. Kitts and Nevis National Security Advisor Lionel Rawlins delivered a stark message to the media during a National Security Press Conference, following a disturbing increase in murders within the federation. With three homicides occurring in less than 48 hours and a total of 11 murders this year, Rawlins addressed the nation’s growing concerns.

Rawlins invoked the age-old adage, “If you live by the sword, you shall die by the sword,” emphasizing that the recent victims were themselves involved in criminal activities. He asserted that the average citizen need not fear being targeted, as the violence primarily involves individuals engaged in criminal behavior.

Despite the surge in homicides, Rawlins reassured the public of their safety, stating that ordinary citizens can still move freely without the threat of violence. He emphasized that the murders are primarily acts of retribution among criminals and that innocent civilians are not the intended targets.

Rawlins’ remarks has left the nation STUNNED with even his colleagues at the head table were visibly taken aback by his statement.