Department of Marine Resources St. Kitts and Nevis Fisheries Assistant, Mr. Vaughn Sturge Represents SKN at Training in Japan

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 24th, 2024):-In a significant stride towards sustainable fisheries practices, Mr. Vaughn Sturge, a dedicated member of the Nevis Fisheries team, proudly represented the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at a specialized training course in Japan. Titled “The Sustainable Use of Fisheries Resources through Diversification of Fisheries-Based Livelihood in Small Island States,” the training aimed to equip participants with the knowledge to enhance the diversity of fishing practices.

Mr. Sturge, the Fisheries Assistant at the Department of Marine Resources, expressed his enthusiasm about the valuable insights gained during the course. Focusing on fisheries cooperatives and action plan formulation and execution, Sturge found the latter particularly exciting and crucial. His personalized action plan centered on Fish Aggregating Devices (FAD), addressing the growing interest in this practice among fishers in the Federation.

Sturge believes that the knowledge acquired during the October 16th to November 29th, 2023 course will play a pivotal role in the Federation’s efforts to diversify fishing practices, subsequently expanding local markets for fishers. With a forward-looking approach, he anticipates these practices contributing locally, regionally, and internationally, fostering sustainability and prosperity in the fisheries sector.