Nevis Still Awaits “Fair Share” Commitment After 18 Months of Drew-Led Administration

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Janaury 24th, 2024):-Despite a change in leadership and high expectations, Nevis finds itself still waiting for its much-anticipated “Fair Share” commitment, even after 18 months of the Prime Minister Drew-led SKN Labour Administration. The issue came to the forefront following a joint Cabinet meeting between the Drew-led federal cabinet and the Premier Brantley-led NIA Cabinet, where the pressing matter was notably absent from in-depth discussions.

Premier Brantley, who had previously highlighted Nevis’s dissatisfaction with the Team Unity administration over the perceived failure to deliver a “Fair Share,” seems to be facing a similar challenge with the new administration. Despite promises of improved political relationships, Nevis has yet to secure the committed resources it seeks.

The joint Cabinet meeting, held at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, addressed several national issues, including constitutional review and the Sustainable Island State agenda. While collaboration in areas like geothermal energy, education, agriculture, and food security was acknowledged, the glaring absence of concrete plans for Nevis’s “Fair Share” raised concerns among the public.

As Nevisians await clarity on their island’s financial future, the pressure is mounting on both Premier Brantley and Prime Minister Drew to translate promises into actions, fostering a genuine spirit of collaboration for the benefit of all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.