DEPARTMENT OF CREATIVE ECONOMY SETS OUT SIX GROUNDBREAKING INITIATIVES

by SKNISEditor

August 1, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 1, 2023 (SKNIS): The recently-launched Department of Creative Economy on July 28 is set to embark on six landmark initiatives that are designed to propel the Department forward and advance the talent and enterprise of creatives and the creative industry.

In his address at the launch, Minister of the Creative Industry, Honourable Samal Duggins outlined the significance of the six innovative initiatives.

The first is the Creatives ID.

“The Creatives ID is a dynamic identification and sign-up process that would allow our creatives to be a part of a new world. This card has the benefit of making sure that our creatives are put first in training and workshops both locally and regionally, and internationally as well. It offers our creatives access to duty-free recommendations. It offers our creatives employment opportunities for events and workshops. It offers our creatives preferential options for talent shows and other shows. It offers our creatives access to grants, scholarships and also to the creative arts fund,” said Minister Duggins. He also said that once creatives are registered, they will have invitations to mixers and networking events, offered promotions, and have access to the creative community feed.

Masquerades perform at the launch

The second is the Creatives Platform.

The Creatives Platform/Catalogue is a dynamic platform that recognizes and celebrates the talents and contributions of the registered creatives fostering and driving the development of a thriving creative economy through accessible incentives, networking opportunities, verified statuses, and dedicated and enhanced online profile interface…this platform will be accessible to the entire country,” he said.

The third is the hosting in 2024 of the Inaugural National Creatives Convention dubbed “Creative Power”.

“This convention next year will be the first-ever creatives convention to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis the objective is to shape the creative economy of the Federation by facilitating lectures, talent development, seminars, career opportunities, networking, business development and more,” the Minister of the Creative Economy said.

The fourth is the appointment of ambassadors in the Department of Creative Economy.

“For the very first time we have named a number of ambassadors in the Creative Economy,” he said.

Kervin “Infamus” Benjamin was named the Ambassador of Music within the Creative Economy.

Kervin “Infamus” Benjamin

Keshan “DJ Tero” Henry has been appointed as Cultural Ambassador within the Creative Economy.

Keshan “DJ Tero” Henry

The fifth is the Creatives Arts Fund.

“The Creatives Arts Fund is a fund dedicated to stimulating and growing the economic sector of the creative economy. This fund will have three different offerings: the technical aid fund; the product development fund; and the product advancement fund,” Minister Duggins said. He added that the fund in its initial stages will offer 2000 to 15,000 to help creatives advance themselves in the sector.

The sixth he said is a creative arts center.

“What is being proposed here is the new creative arts center. What is being proposed here is the idea through which St. Kitts and Nevis will move the creative arts forward. What is being proposed here is the best model of a creative arts center anywhere around this region. Ladies and gentlemen, what is being proposed here is what we are doing for the creative economy,” Minister Duggins said.

-30-