SKN Swimming Federation on World Aquatics Championship and World Aquatics Congress

August 1, 2023

(SKN Swimming Federation press release) – On June 17th, 2023, President of the SKN Aquatics Federation, Eldon Thomas, travelled to Japan to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the World Aquatics Championship and World Aquatics Congress.

Saint Kitts and Nevis was also represented in competing in the 100 and 200 meter back stroke, with swimmer and athlete Jennifer Harding from Nevis. Jennifer now holds the new national record in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

During this time, discussions were held with World Aquatic Leaders and the World Aquatic Development team about offering more assistance in the development of Aquatic sport in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The newly re-elected World Aquatics President, Husain Al Musallam and his development team have committed to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis will be included in the ongoing global development project, to ensure progress and development in the aquatic sport.

SKN Aquatics Federation President Eldon Thomas returned to the Federation on July 28th, 2023.