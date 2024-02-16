St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Ministry Announces New Appointment: Samuel Berridge Named High Commissioner to Canada

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed the appointment of Senior Foreign Service Officer, Mr. Samuel Berridge, as the High Commissioner-designate for St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada. This strategic move positions Mr. Berridge at the forefront of diplomatic relations, serving from the High Commission for Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Boasting over two decades of unwavering service to his country, Mr. Berridge brings a wealth of expertise in foreign affairs, international trade, and development policy to his new role. His extensive background encompasses a comprehensive framework of bilateral, regional, and multilateral engagement, spanning areas such as international relations, protocol, trade policy, conflict resolution, and sustainable development.

Mr. Berridge’s distinguished career includes significant roles such as a non-permanent delegate to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Counsellor and Head of Chancery at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations in New York. Notably, he actively contributed to framing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commonly known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As High Commissioner, Mr. Berridge will focus on forging and fortifying relations with Canada, emphasizing collaboration with universities, research institutions, potential investors, and the diaspora. His strategic approach aligns with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to advancing St. Kitts and Nevis’ interests globally, reinforcing the nation’s principled foreign policy on various fronts.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for diplomatic relations, propelling Mr. Berridge into a key role that will shape and enhance the international standing of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry’s dedication to promoting national interests remains steadfast, and Mr. Berridge’s leadership promises a dynamic era of collaboration and advancement on the global stage.