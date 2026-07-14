COURT ORDERS FORFEITURE OF US$80,000 SEIZED FROM CAMPS RESIDENT AS POLICE INTENSIFY FINANCIAL-CRIME CRACKDOWN

High Court ruling hands major victory to White Collar Crime Unit, but key questions remain unanswered about how the substantial sum was discovered

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 14, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has secured a significant victory in its campaign against suspicious financial activity after the High Court ordered the forfeiture of US$80,000, approximately EC$216,000, seized from a Camps resident.

The ruling followed judicial proceedings initiated by the Police Force’s White Collar Crime Unit, which successfully presented the matter before the court in accordance with the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to an official police statement issued Tuesday, the currency was seized on December 17, 2025, from Mr. Torquil Hanley of Camps at a facility operated by the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority.

“The seizure, investigation, and subsequent forfeiture proceedings were conducted in accordance with the laws of the Federation and all applicable legal procedures,” the police stated.

The High Court’s decision means the entire US$80,000 is now legally forfeited following the conclusion of the proceedings.

However, the police release left several major questions unanswered.

Authorities did not clearly indicate whether Mr. Hanley was arriving in or departing from St. Kitts through the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport or one of the Federation’s seaports. The statement also did not disclose whether the currency was allegedly found in his personal possession, luggage, cargo or a package consigned to him.

No details were provided regarding the explanation reportedly given for the funds, the specific legal basis upon which the forfeiture application was granted or whether any related criminal charges were filed.

A forfeiture order does not, by itself, establish that an individual has been convicted of a criminal offence. It permits assets to be permanently surrendered where a court is satisfied that the relevant legal requirements have been met.

The case nevertheless represents a major enforcement outcome for the White Collar Crime Unit, which is responsible for investigating suspected financial offences, suspicious transactions and the unlawful movement of funds.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force said it remains committed to identifying and disrupting questionable financial activity throughout the Federation.

“Through the continued efforts of the WCCU and its law-enforcement partners, the Police Force will pursue appropriate legal action to ensure that assets subject to forfeiture are identified, restrained, and forfeited in accordance with the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the statement said.

Police also appealed to residents to report suspicious financial activity and cooperate with investigators as efforts continue to protect the integrity of the Federation’s financial and border-security systems.

The seizure of more than EC$200,000 and its subsequent forfeiture will likely place renewed public attention on financial disclosure requirements at the Federation’s official ports of entry.

While the court has now ruled on the fate of the money, the limited information released means the full circumstances surrounding the discovery of the US$80,000 remain unclear.

The public may now be awaiting further clarification from law-enforcement authorities regarding how the funds were detected, their reported intended purpose and whether any additional proceedings are expected.