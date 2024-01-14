Convicted SXM Politician Theodore Heyliger Ordered to Begin Prison Term Following Settlement Agreement

PHILIPSBURG, 14 January 2024* — Disgraced politician and convicted felon Theodore Heyliger, former Minister and Member of Parliament, has been instructed to report to Pointe Blanche Prison on Monday at 10 am, according to reliable sources. This development follows Heyliger’s settlement with the Prosecutor’s Office in the Larimar case, agreeing to commence his prison sentence after the 2024 Parliamentary Election.In October 2023, the Court of First Instance sentenced Heyliger to five years in prison for accepting bribes and money laundering in the Larimar criminal case. Heyliger and the prosecution appealed the verdict. Simultaneously, a criminal financial investigation by the RST revealed Heyliger’s enrichment through the convicted offenses. Consequently, a deprivation case was initiated, leading to a settlement between the prosecution and Heyliger.As part of the settlement, Heyliger will pay $5 million to the public prosecutor and relinquish rights and rental income from various properties, renouncing unlawfully obtained assets. The funds will contribute to the crime fund, and both parties have opted for a settlement to avoid protracted court proceedings.With the Larimar and Catfish criminal cases officially closed and irrevocable, the Court of First Instance will be requested to declare the case closed on November 1. The prosecution and defense jointly informed the Court that they no longer have an interest in continuing the appeal hearing.The conclusion of this case underscores the importance of upholding the integrity of the country and enforcing the law. The prosecution views this resolution as a crucial step toward a better future for the nation, emphasizing the collective responsibility to prevent unlawful actions by entrusted officials from impeding progress and causing irreparable harm to both present and future generations.