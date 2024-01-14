Historic Coalition Marks New Era in Sint Maarten Governance

In the wake of the 2024 Parliamentary Election, the Dutch Caribbean Island of Sint Maarten is undergoing a major governance shakeup as four political parties officially signed a historic coalition agreement, heralding the beginning of a new era of collaborative governance.The Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) came together in a momentous signing ceremony, showcasing a commitment to unity and progress for the betterment of St Maarten and its citizens. This coalition, a first of its kind in Sint Maarten’s political landscape, represents a strategic alliance aimed at addressing challenges and capitalizing on opportunities.Released on a Saturday evening, the coalition agreement outlines a comprehensive vision for the next four years, with a strong emphasis on economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability. Leaders from URSM, DP, PFP, and N.O.W. expressed their enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, highlighting the strength derived from a unified approach to governance.”This coalition is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of St Maarten and its people. By pooling our strengths and resources, we believe we can overcome challenges and propel our island toward a brighter future,” stated coalition leaders.The signing event drew representatives from various sectors, community leaders, and citizens eager to witness this historic moment. The coalition partners expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community and pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the promises outlined in the agreement.The 2024 Parliamentary Election, held last Thursday, saw 129 candidates from eight political parties vying for 15 parliament seats. Preliminary results indicated that the National Alliance, led by current PM Silveria Jacobs, secured four seats. However, with eight seats needed to form a majority, the coalition parties strategically aligned their strengths, with National Opportunity Wealth and Party For Progress each securing two seats, and Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement and Democratic Party both securing two seats.As Sint Maarten witnesses this historic coalition taking shape, the focus remains on the shared vision, collaboration, and resilience needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the island.