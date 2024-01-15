Mount Nevis Hotel Welcomes De-Syl “Nick” Hamilton as New Food & Beverage Manager

Charlestown, Nevis (January 15th, 2024):-Mount Nevis Hotel is elated to announce the recent appointment of De-Syl “Nick” Hamilton as its new Food & Beverage Manager. With an impressive seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, De-Syl is set to bring a wealth of expertise and a fresh perspective to his role.

Prior to joining the Mount Nevis Hotel team, De-Syl served as the Operations Manager for Lime Restaurant and Tours Ltd, a well-known tour company, restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue in Nevis. His journey in the hospitality sector commenced as a waiter, underscoring his commitment to personal and professional growth within the industry.

De-Syl’s academic achievements further demonstrate his dedication to excellence. A graduate with honors in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies, he has consistently pursued education and embraced opportunities for professional development. His passion for exploring diverse cultures has led him to various countries, where he immerses himself in local cuisine and customs, enriching his understanding of global hospitality trends.

A fervent advocate for a clear vision backed by teamwork, honesty, communication, and respect, De-Syl Hamilton is poised to elevate the culinary and beverage experiences at Mount Nevis Hotel. His holistic approach to hospitality management aligns seamlessly with the hotel’s commitment to providing unparalleled guest services.

The appointment of De-Syl marks an exciting chapter for Mount Nevis Hotel. As the establishment continues its pursuit of excellence, the addition of such a seasoned professional reflects the dedication to maintaining high standards and ensuring that guests have memorable experiences. With De-Syl Hamilton at the helm of the Food & Beverage department, patrons can anticipate innovative menus, impeccable service, and an enhanced overall dining experience.

Mount Nevis Hotel looks forward to the positive impact that De-Syl “Nick” Hamilton will undoubtedly bring to the establishment, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for luxury and exceptional hospitality in the Caribbean. Guests can anticipate an exciting culinary journey under his guidance as the hotel continues to prioritize excellence and guest satisfaction.