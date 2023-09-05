Concerns Raised by St. Kitts and Nevis’ 3rd Prime Minister: Health Services in Decline

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 3rd Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, expressed deep concern about the alarming state of the nation’s health services during a recent appearance on the Straight Talk with Ian Patches Liburd Radio program. 🏥🇰🇳Dr. Harris highlighted the absence of a coherent policy response and the lack of accountability for the deteriorating condition of the health sector. He emphasized that the government lacked a clear plan and had misplaced priorities, resulting in a concerning situation for both healthcare professionals and the general public.The Prime Minister’s remarks shed light on the pressing need for immediate action to address these issues and ensure a safe and reliable healthcare system for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. 🩺💡This call for accountability and reform serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the well-being of citizens in the policy agenda. 🌟🤝 #HealthcareMatters #Accountability #StKittsNevis 🇰🇳❤️