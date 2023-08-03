CONCERNS RAISED AS BRADSHAW MUSEUM COSTS ALLEGEDLY DOUBLES FROM $4M TO $8M

An uproar is spreading among the citizens of St.Kitts and Nevis as reports regarding the construction of the Robert L. Bradshaw museum are making its way to social media . The Bradshaw Museum which was initially estimated to cost $4 million as was declared by PM Dr. Terrance Drew has allegedly now doubled to a staggering $8 million, leaving the public baffled and outraged. As the construction costs skyrocketed, the Drew administration is under intense scrutiny, and many concerned citizens are social media and trading media through radio talk shows to demand a justification for such a dramatic increase in costs . They questioned the transparency of the entire process, especially considering the lack of any procurement process for the project. This raised concerns about possible favoritism and corruption within the government. Another issue is the ownership of the property. Some questioned whether it still belonged to the Bradshaw family or if the government had taken owbership or if after constructing the museum the government would then have to turn around and pay the family for leasing the property. Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed on Ian Patches Liburd’s Straight Talk program that prominent figures within the Drew Labour Party, including Victor Williams, Lennox Warner, and Peter Jenkins, were handed contracts for the museum without any legitimate procurement process. This blatant disregard for the law is further intensifying public outrage . All over social media and radio talk shows citizens have expressed their discontent with the handling of the museum construction. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of frustration and calls for accountability. The voices of the people are united in demanding transparency and fair practices from their government. The situation can become a major political and social issue, putting immense pressure on the Drew administration to address the concerns and provide explanations. The citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis seem determined to hold their government accountable, standing firm in their pursuit of justice and transparency as was campaigned on by the Drew Administration.. The museum project is being rushed to completion while other more pressing projects have yet to begin like the BHS, NHC New Housing, the Solar Farm which was already signed off on by the previous admin, the St.Peters Health Center where no work has been done on since August 2022 all have yet to get on the way eveb after s full year of the Drew administration