CHECKMATE IN THE CARIBBEAN: Team St. Kitts and Nevis Battles Bravely at Sub-Zone Chess Championships in Trinidad! ♟

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD & BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (April 11, 2025) — All eyes are on the chessboard as Team St. Kitts and Nevis officially joined the regional clash of minds at the Sub-Zone 2.3.3 Absolute & Women’s Chess Championships, currently underway at the Cascadia Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Ann’s, Trinidad & Tobago!

In a powerful show of determination and national pride, the Federation’s delegation departed the Federation earlier today, ready to represent the Twin-Island Nation on the Caribbean’s most elite chess stage from April 11th to 18th.

TEAM LINEUP

Latoya Fyfield-Jones – Head of Delegation

– Head of Delegation Kaellaa Fyfield-Jones – Support

– Support Kaeden Fyfield-Jones – Absolute Section

– Absolute Section Halla Sahely – Women’s Section

– Women’s Section WCM Mia Sahely – Women’s Section

Despite a tough start in the early rounds, the team remains locked in and laser-focused. The opening day brought intense mental battles as our young warriors tested their skills against regional chess titans.

ROUND 1 & 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

Absolute Section:

Kaeden Fyfield-Jones fell to Jhonathan Bregita (Netherlands Antilles) in Round 1

(Netherlands Antilles) in Round 1 Round 2 saw him go up against Brad Lee of Trinidad and Tobago, where he again faced defeat

Women’s Section:

Halla Sahely faced off against WCM Zara Majid (Cayman Islands) in Round 1 — a hard-fought loss

(Cayman Islands) in Round 1 — a hard-fought loss Round 2: Halla received a BYE

WCM Mia Sahely opened with a tough match against WCM Taqesyah Marcos (Netherlands Antilles), followed by a resounding victory in Round 2 over WCM Liana Pieter of the same federation

While Round 1 delivered sobering lessons, Round 2 brought sparks of momentum. The team is now gearing up for Round 3 tomorrow, backed by an entire nation cheering them on.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation extends best wishes and hearty congratulations to the team, who carry not just the weight of strategy on their shoulders, but the pride of their nation.

Special thanks to FIDE América’s Jose Carrillo Pujol, Latoya Fyfield-Jones, Halla Rahme Sahely, the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association, and the Office of the Prime Minister for their support in making this historic journey possible.

The pieces are in motion. The strategy is alive. And Team St. Kitts and Nevis is just getting started.

Let’s Go SKN!

