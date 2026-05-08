CHARLES WILKIN KC LAUNCHES NEW PUBLICATION AND DIGITAL PLATFORM EXAMINING ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ JOURNEY SINCE INDEPENDENCE

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

https://www.sknstruggleformaturity.com

Prominent St. Kitts and Nevis attorney, constitutional thinker, and King’s Counsel, Charles Wilkin has officially launched a new publication and accompanying digital platform titled “St. Kitts & Nevis – The Struggle to Become a Mature Nation,” offering what is being described as one of the most candid and intellectually reflective examinations of the Federation’s development since Independence.

The newly launched website and publication explore the political, constitutional, economic, and social evolution of St. Kitts and Nevis, while openly confronting the successes, shortcomings, and structural challenges facing the twin-island Federation.

The project, which also includes presentations, reports, commentaries, and an audio overview for listeners, was publicly highlighted in an emotional and heartfelt LinkedIn post by Wilkin’s daughter, Chazzette Adams, who expressed pride in helping bring her father’s vision to life.

In her message, Adams described her father as someone deeply committed to the development and future of St. Kitts and Nevis, noting that throughout her life he consistently shared stories and reflections about the nation’s history, governance, and unrealized potential.

The publication itself does not shy away from difficult conversations.

According to the website, Wilkin “describes in frank and unreserved terms the country’s progress in fulfilling its aspirations and the challenges, external and self-induced, which the country faces on the long road to achieving them.”

The work reportedly advocates for constitutional reform, transformation of the political culture, modernization of the public service, and significant changes in national attitudes and governance practices.

One of the most striking statements featured prominently on the website reads:

“I believe that St. Kitts and Nevis is capable of ultimately achieving maturity as a nation and has made strides since independence but there is a tough road and steep challenges ahead especially in the changes of politics and reform of the public service and changes of attitudes generally needed.”

— Charles Wilkin

Wilkin’s contribution to the legal and civic development of St. Kitts and Nevis spans more than five decades.

Born in St. Kitts, he attended the Epworth Junior School, now known as the Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School, and later the St. Kitts-Nevis Grammar School. After teaching locally for a year, he pursued legal studies at Cambridge University in England, earning a Master’s Degree in Law before being called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in London in July 1971 at just 22 years old.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Wilkin practiced law in the Federation for approximately 50 years, first as a partner in Kelsick and Wilkin and later as Senior Partner of Kelsick, Wilkin and Ferdinand. He now serves as a Consultant with the firm.

Beyond the courtroom, Wilkin has long been viewed as one of the Federation’s leading legal minds and constitutional voices, frequently participating in national discussions surrounding governance, democracy, law reform, and institutional development.

Observers say the publication arrives at a critical moment in the Federation’s history, as public debate intensifies over governance standards, constitutional modernization, economic sustainability, institutional trust, and national identity.

The website hosting the publication is structured around several key areas including:

Overview of St. Kitts & Nevis

About the Writer

Commentaries & Presentations

Reports

Audio Resources and Supporting Materials

The project is already generating discussion among legal professionals, academics, policymakers, students, and members of the wider diaspora interested in the long-term direction and future development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Those interested in exploring the publication and accompanying resources can visit:

St. Kitts & Nevis – The Struggle to Become a Mature Nation