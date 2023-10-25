Chaos and Confusion Grip Once-Efficient Pogson Hospital. Healthcare continues rapid decline under PM Drew Administration

In a startling turn of events, the once-pristine halls of Pogson Hospital in Sandy Point have fallen into disarray, prompting an urgent meeting to salvage a dire situation. This alarming shift comes as a stark departure from the efficient and effective management the institution once enjoyed under the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration.The heart of the issue lies in a crippling shortage of doctors, a crisis exacerbated by a management approach that has proven woefully inefficient and ineffective. Previously routine services have been relocated to the main JNF Hospital in Basseterre, a journey of over 10 miles for those once served by Pogson.Convened with urgency, the emergency meeting aimed to address the distress experienced by patients, along with the mounting frustration of citizens seeking vital healthcare services in the rural area. This unexpected downturn serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of proficient and strategic management in maintaining the well-being of our healthcare institutions.The challenges facing Pogson Hospital underscore the need for swift, decisive action to restore it to its former state of effectiveness and efficiency, ensuring that quality healthcare remains readily accessible to all in the region.