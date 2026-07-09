CBI Left Off CARICOM Agenda as Europe’s Visa-Free Pressure Deepens: Pierre Says Region Can Only Do So Much If Brussels Changes the Rules

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Special Analysis

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia — In what may become one of the most consequential silences of the 51st Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, Citizenship by Investment was not formally discussed, even as Europe’s latest posture places the region’s most lucrative and controversial economic programme under renewed pressure.

The summit, hosted in Saint Lucia from July 5–8 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, brought regional leaders together at a time of mounting concern over visa-free access, financial resilience, and small-state sovereignty. Yet when reporters pressed Pierre on whether CARICOM had addressed the European Commission’s warning to Antigua and Barbuda over its Citizenship by Investment Programme, his response was direct: “CARICOM did not discuss CBI.”

Pierre explained that the matter was not placed before the wider regional body because CBI does not affect every CARICOM member. The five countries operating such programmes are Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis — the same five jurisdictions named in the OECS-backed CBI cooperation framework.

But the absence of CBI from the CARICOM table is striking. The European Union’s revised visa suspension framework now makes investor citizenship schemes a possible ground for suspending visa-free travel where citizenship is granted without a genuine link to the country. The Council of the EU says the updated rules allow the bloc to act faster when visa-free travel is considered inconsistent with EU interests.

The European Commission’s latest Visa Suspension Mechanism report goes even further, stating that investor citizenship schemes in visa-free countries represent a “serious security concern” and that Eastern Caribbean countries should strengthen vetting while the programmes remain under scrutiny.

For the Caribbean, the message is sobering: reform may no longer be enough if Brussels’ policy direction has shifted from better management to eventual phase-out.

Pierre acknowledged that the CBI countries have been attempting to meet international expectations, including best-practice standards, strengthened due diligence, and movement toward a unified regulatory structure through the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. But he also conceded the hard geopolitical reality: if Europe decides it no longer wants CBI-linked passports to carry visa-free access, there may be limited room for small states to change that outcome.

That statement cuts to the heart of the crisis. For years, Caribbean CBI programmes were marketed around three pillars: speed, legitimacy, and mobility. Of those, visa-free access to Europe has been the crown jewel. If that benefit weakens, the business model changes instantly.

Pierre compared the moment to the Caribbean’s loss of preferential treatment for bananas and sugar — industries that once stood at the centre of small-island economic survival. His message was not panic, but realism: the region has faced external shocks before, adjusted, and survived.

Still, the political question remains: should an issue affecting only five CARICOM states be handled outside the main CARICOM framework when the consequences could spill across the entire region’s reputation, diplomacy, banking access, and passport credibility?

The silence at CARICOM may have been procedural. But symbolically, it was loud.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, the CBI issue is no longer simply about revenue. It is about sovereignty under pressure, economic diversification under deadline, and whether the Caribbean can preserve a development tool that Europe increasingly views through a risk lens.

The next phase will not be decided by speeches alone. It will be decided by negotiation, credibility, compliance, and whether the CBI nations can present a united regional position strong enough to persuade Europe that reform is a safer path than restriction.

For now, CARICOM did not discuss CBI.

But CBI may soon force itself onto the region’s agenda.