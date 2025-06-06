CARLTON POGSON TO BE NAMED NEW FINANCIAL SECRETARY OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS AS HILARY HAZEL BOWS OUT IN GLORY

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 6, 2025 — In what’s being hailed as one of the most consequential financial leadership transitions in the Caribbean region, Carlton Pogson — seasoned banking titan, corporate strategist, and current Governor on the Board of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) — is set to be appointed the next Financial Secretary of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Carlton Pogson

This high-level appointment marks a defining chapter in the country’s economic journey as Hilary Hazel, the longstanding and widely respected Financial Secretary, prepares to exit the public stage after a stellar and groundbreaking career marked by fiscal discipline, reform-minded leadership, and global respect.

Pogson brings with him an iron-clad résumé built over two decades in regional banking and public finance, including key roles at Republic Bank (EC) Ltd., Scotiabank, and the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. Known across the financial sector for his razor-sharp expertise in corporate governance, project management, and strategic reform, Pogson’s elevation signals a bold and transformative vision for the Federation’s financial future.

Hilary Hazel

“Carlton Pogson is not just a banker — he is a builder of economic ecosystems. His grasp of corporate finance and strategic development is unmatched in the region,” said one regional financial analyst.

Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics and an MBA from Cameron University, Pogson has led corporate and commercial banking teams across Dominica and St. Kitts, held executive leadership at the Development Bank, and remains a respected policymaker at the CIU — a major pillar of the Federation’s revenue strategy.

His appointment comes at a time when global economic volatility, regional integration, and post-pandemic recovery demand top-tier leadership at the helm of national finance.

Hilary Hazel’s departure, though bittersweet, is being met with admiration across both public and private sectors. Her legacy includes strengthening institutional frameworks, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and navigating turbulent economic waters with calm command.

As Carlton Pogson prepares to take up this critical role, all eyes across the Caribbean and beyond will be watching — as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to write a bold new chapter in financial leadership.

