FROM TRACK STAR TO ACADEMIC CHAMPION: TREFASANA KAZZAN WHITE GRADUATES WITH MBA FROM MING CHUAN UNIVERSITY

Taipei, Taiwan | Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKN Times) — In a sensational display of discipline, drive, and dual success, Trefasana Kazzan White, a proud daughter of the soil and former standout track star, has graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Ming Chuan University in Taiwan!

The inspirational academic milestone comes just one year after she sprinted across the stage to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in International Business and Trade from the very same university — an astonishing back-to-back academic performance that has captivated the admiration of many both at home and abroad.

Trefasana, once known for dominating the track as an elite athlete, is now charting her own lane of excellence in global business and leadership. Her journey from athletic glory to academic distinction serves as a testament to the limitless potential of Kittitians and Nevisians who dare to dream beyond borders.

“This is not just my victory — it’s for every young girl from a small island who believes she can do big things,” said White in a celebratory message following her graduation ceremony in Taipei.

The SKN Times extends heartiest congratulations to Trefasana Kazzan White — a blazing example of grace, grit, and greatness. The track may have shaped her pace, but it’s her mind and mission that are taking her the distance.

