McDermott and Hope Power Amazon Warriors to Comprehensive Win Over Patriots at Warner Park

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 16, 2025 – The Guyana Amazon Warriors opened their 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets at Warner Park on Friday night.

Chasing 154 for victory, the Warriors cruised home with 16 balls to spare, thanks to a scintillating 75 off 39 balls from Ben McDermott and a composed, unbeaten 56 from Shai Hope. The pair’s 114-run partnership for the second wicket broke the back of the chase and silenced the home crowd, who had hoped for back-to-back wins after the Patriots’ opening triumph the night before.

Patriots Stumble After Fletcher’s Solo Effort

Sent in to bat, the Patriots never truly found momentum. Evin Lewis, expected to provide fireworks, was forced to retire hurt in the second over after injuring his hand. That left much of the responsibility on the shoulders of Andre Fletcher, who delivered a spirited 60 off 41 balls.

While Fletcher anchored the innings, partners at the other end struggled. Rilee Rossouw scratched his way to 12 off 14 before falling to Imran Tahir, and wickets fell steadily, leaving the scoreboard at a precarious 114 for 5 in the 17th over. A late surge from Jyd Goolie (24 off 15)* and Abbas Afridi (10 off 5) gave the Patriots a fighting total of 153 for 8.

The Warriors’ bowling attack was disciplined and incisive. Dwaine Pretorius (3 for 43) and Imran Tahir (2 for 29) led the charge, while every bowler except Moeen Ali struck at least once.

McDermott Dominates in Chase

If Patriots fans thought their total was defendable, McDermott quickly shattered those hopes. The Australian opener came out firing, matching the Patriots’ powerplay score almost single-handedly with a flurry of boundaries. His 75 included 10 fours and four sixes, a knock that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Hope, meanwhile, played the perfect foil—steady early on before accelerating in the middle overs. His unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, with five fours and two sixes, ensured there were no late hiccups as the Warriors eased to victory at 154 for 5.

For the Patriots, it was a deflating result coming just a day after their encouraging tournament-opening win over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Score Summary