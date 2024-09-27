Prime Minister Browne levels fiery criticism at European polluters for abuse of carbon credit mechanism

NEW YORK, New York – 27th September, 2023…Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, who has been branded as a champion for island states at the United Nations General Assembly, has taken aim at European countries for the climate injustice being perpetuated by the carbon market industry.

The industry provides major incentives to companies and governments for their actions in reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions, proven as the main contributor to climate change and its dreaded consequences for many island states.

Prime Minister Browne, speaking at a number of major engagements yesterday, offered scorching criticism of the Carbon trading system as a profiteering scheme that benefits only the rich polluters.

Pointing to scientific data, Prime Minister Browne said the use of carbon credits isn’t working as originally intended as more carbon has been dumped into the atmosphere in 2023 than in 2022.

“And what we have been told is that these companies have been paid about 200 billion dollars and at the same time these funds have not been distributed equitably to developing countries, especially small island developing states. In fact, it is fair to ask if the polluters are not paying themselves,” Prime Minister Browne stated.

He was at the time speaking at the Global Citizen Forum as the only Head of State or Government of a distinguished panel of economists and scientists addressing the need for a global tax on fossil fuels. Prime Minister Browne lamented that climate finance commitments fall woefully short than what is required to avert an intensification of the climate crisis.

Afterwards, he held dialogue with the Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizens Hugh Evans and both men exchanged thoughts on a few initiatives expected to increase awareness about the various ills that are impacting small states.

Following the panel discussion, Prime Minister Browne was interviewed by Reuters, a leading international news agency covering the General Assembly. The Prime Minister reinforced his point regarding climate finance, noting that “We are not benefiting from the reduction in emissions in order to reduce global temperatures. The storms and climate events are becoming more ferocious and more frequent. We are suffering disproportionately; it is an extremely inequitable situation.”

“What we are asking for here is some level of climate justice as well as financial justice so we can raise the necessary funding to mitigate and adapt and ensure there is compensation where there is loss and damage from these climate events,” he argued.

Prime Minister Browne, a respected and sought after voice on climate change, international finance reform and sustainable development matters, also attended an event at the Family Offices for sustainable development where he encouraged the invited guests to invest in the SIDS Centre of Excellence, a major outcome of the SIDS4 Conference held in Antigua and Barbuda in May.

Prime Minister Browne was also interviewed in the SDG Media Zone at the United Nations headquarters by CNN Climate and Environmental Justice reporter Rachel Ramirez on his expectations for COP29 in Azerbaijan and how he intends to support the effort to fully implement the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, the ABAS.

Joining Prime Minister Browne on the interview was Antigua and Barbuda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Walton Webson. The senior Antiguan and Barbudan diplomat provided a progress report on the Centre of Excellence and the role he expects it to play in addressing the issues associated with the sustainable development of SIDS and the consequences of climate change. (Ends)