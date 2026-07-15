ST. KITTS-NEVIS SHIPPING COMPANIES AND FLAGGED VESSEL HIT IN SWEEPING NEW U.S. SANCTIONS ACTION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis has been drawn into a major international sanctions development after the United States Treasury Department identified two Federation-registered shipping companies and a St. Kitts-Nevis-flagged vessel in an extensive action targeting an alleged Iranian sanctions-evasion network.

In a statement issued on July 14, 2026, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, known as OFAC, announced sanctions against more than 50 individuals, companies and vessels reportedly connected to Iranian businessman Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.

Among the companies designated were Nuvetrro Shipping Inc. and Veltrrivo Shipping Inc., both listed by the U.S. Treasury as being based in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the Treasury statement, Nuvetrro Shipping Inc. owns and operates the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged vessel JADE, while Veltrrivo Shipping Inc. owns and operates the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged vessel OPAL.

The action also identified the NADIA, a vessel operating under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. The vessel is reportedly owned and operated by Marshall Islands-based Aare Lines Inc., which was also sanctioned.

OFAC alleged that the companies and vessels provided material support, services or other assistance to the Shamkhani shipping network. The U.S. authorities described the wider operation as a global network involved in oil exports, commodities trading, container shipping and activities intended to avoid international sanctions.

The designations do not, by themselves, establish criminal wrongdoing in St. Kitts and Nevis. However, they raise potentially serious regulatory and reputational questions about the registration, ownership oversight and activities of shipping companies and vessels linked to the Federation.

Under the sanctions, any property or financial interests belonging to the designated parties that are located in the United States—or controlled by American persons—must be blocked and reported to OFAC. U.S. persons are also generally prohibited from conducting transactions with the sanctioned parties unless specifically authorised.

The Treasury warned that foreign financial institutions and businesses could also face sanctions exposure if they engage in certain transactions involving designated individuals, companies or vessels.

The latest action expands earlier U.S. measures targeting the Shamkhani network. Treasury officials said more than 200 individuals, companies and vessels operating under the network’s alleged patronage have now been sanctioned.

The development is likely to intensify calls for clarification from maritime and financial regulators in St. Kitts and Nevis regarding the two locally registered companies and the Federation-flagged vessel named in the U.S. announcement.

Up to publication time, no public statement from the relevant St. Kitts and Nevis authorities addressing the designations was included in the available information.