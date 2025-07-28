BURNING FLAMES AT 40: THE UNDISPUTED KINGS OF CARIBBEAN SOCA CELEBRATE FOUR DECADES OF MUSICAL DOMINANCE

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — July 2025

They didn’t just set the stage on fire—they built the stage, lit the flame, and rewrote the rules of Caribbean music.

As the legendary Burning Flames mark their 40th anniversary, the Caribbean salutes the band that revolutionized soca, redefined live performance, and blazed an unmatched legacy across the islands and beyond.

FROM ST. JOHN TO GLOBAL STARDOM

Formed in 1984 in the heart of St. John’s, Antigua, Burning Flames emerged from humble beginnings—three brothers, Toriano “King Onyan” Edwards, David “Krokuss/Bubb’I/Natural Rampler” Edwards, and Clarence “Oungku” Edwards, alongside their powerhouse nephew Rone “Foxx” Watkins on drums. From street buskers to stadium-fillers, the group’s rise was meteoric.

In 1985, their breakout hit “Stiley Tight” earned them their first Antigua Carnival Road March title, igniting a career that would shape the soundscape of soca forever.

THE FLAMES THAT CHANGED SOCA FOREVER

Burning Flames didn’t just play soca—they reinvented it. Their early and innovative use of drum machines, synthesizers, digital samplers, and electronic drums revolutionized the genre. What they created was not just music, but a movement—a vibrant, electrifying sound that merged Antigua’s Benna rhythms with Trinidad’s soca, Zouk, Merengue, and more.

From the unstoppable grooves of “Workey Workey” in 1989 to the high-energy anthem “Swinging Engine” in 1996, the band dominated airwaves, carnivals, and dancefloors from Barbados to Brooklyn. Their pioneering fusion of technology and tradition modernized soca in the Eastern Caribbean and sent shockwaves through Trinidad and Tobago’s soca scene itself.

AN UNMATCHED LEGACY

With over 14 Road March titles, multiple chart-topping albums, and a catalog of hits like “Bicycle,” “Island Girl,” “Papi,” “Gym Jam,” “Rush,” and “De Harder Dey Come,” Burning Flames is not just the most iconic soca band from Antigua—they are arguably the greatest soca band the Caribbean has ever produced.

Even through internal splits and lineup changes—including Onyan’s solo Calypso Monarch-winning career and Oungku’s formation of Red Hot Flames—the Burning Flames flame never flickered out. The band roared back with new hits, new energy, and the same unshakable grip on the region’s musical heartbeat.

A FAMILY OF FIRE, A LEGEND OF UNITY

Few bands can claim the cultural and musical impact of Burning Flames. From Carnival Road March champions to global soca ambassadors, their influence can be heard in every horn line, every synth riff, and every crowd chant in today’s soca hits. They inspired generations of musicians, redefined what a live soca performance could be, and pushed the genre into the digital age.

Their sound became the DNA of modern soca, not just in Antigua, but across Trinidad, St. Vincent, Barbados, Dominica, and throughout the diaspora.

CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF FIRE

As Burning Flames celebrates four decades of musical mastery, fans, fellow musicians, and cultural icons are joining in tribute to a group that turned passion into power, rhythm into revolution, and music into memory.

From “Stylee Tight” to “Papi,” the road to 40 has been paved with brilliance, brotherhood, and blazing innovation. And even now, they remain “Still Burning, Hard Fu Out.”

To the Edwards brothers, to Foxx, to the late Onika Bostic, and to every voice that carried the rhythm forward—THANK YOU. You didn’t just play soca. You ARE soca.

LONG LIVE BURNING FLAMES.

LONG LIVE THE KINGS OF CARIBBEAN MUSIC.