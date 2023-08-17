Broken Promises and Soaring Prices: St. Kitts and Nevis Faces Disarray Under Dr. Terrance Drew’s Administration as new ULTRA-POOR segment of society emerges

“In St. Kitts and Nevis, the promise of change under Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration seems to be faltering. Amidst the high hopes following the election campaign, disappointment looms as the cost of living, along with food and gas prices, continues to surge uncontrollably a year later.Despite assurances to curb these rising expenses, the Drew administration has yet to implement effective measures to counter the escalating prices. This lack of action has left citizens grappling with the financial strain of everyday necessities, eroding the optimism that once surrounded the new leadership.Adding to the concerns, the decision to dismantle established social service programs, including the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the successful PEACE programme, has exacerbated the situation. Introduced by the previous Team Unity administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, these programs played a pivotal role in assisting vulnerable segments of society.Now, an alarming new social segment emerges – the “ultra poor.” This unprecedented label signifies a group of individuals who have been disproportionately impacted by the administration’s mismanagement. This categorization, previously unheard of in the Caribbean, underscores the gravity of the situation.As St. Kitts and Nevis grapples with the consequences of these policies, the society finds itself stratified by economic disparity like never before. The emergence of the “ultra poor” adds a new layer to the existing divisions between the rich, middle class, and poor, marking a bleak chapter in the country’s history.In the face of these challenges, the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis await meaningful action from the government. The hope remains that, through a renewed commitment to addressing the pressing issues of cost of living and social welfare, the nation can regain its stability and ensure a more equitable future for all.