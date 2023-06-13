AUTOPSY REPORT OF VISHAUNE ALLISTER MATTHEW-MORGANSEX
AUTOPSY REPORT
DATE OF AUTOPSY: JUNE 12TH, 2023
NAME OF DECEASED: VISHAUNE ALLISTER MATTHEW-MORGAN
SEX: MALE
AGE: TWENTY (20) YEARS
ORIGIN/ADDRESS: TAYLOR’S VILLAGE, ST. KITTS
CAUSE OF DEATH: HYPOVOLEMIC SHOCK DUE TO BILATERALHEMOTHORAX DUE TO A SINGLE GUNSHOTWOUND TO THE ANTERIOR THORAX (CHEST)
PRECEDING INCIDENT: On June 5th, 2023, Mr. Morgan-Matthewwas shot byarmed assailant(s) in a vehicle while he was in the Dorset area. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Examined by: Dr Adrian Nuñez, Resident Pathologis
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.