AUTOPSY REPORT OF VISHAUNE ALLISTER MATTHEW-MORGANSEX

AUTOPSY REPORT

DATE OF AUTOPSY: JUNE 12TH, 2023

NAME OF DECEASED: VISHAUNE ALLISTER MATTHEW-MORGAN

SEX: MALE

AGE: TWENTY (20) YEARS

ORIGIN/ADDRESS: TAYLOR’S VILLAGE, ST. KITTS



CAUSE OF DEATH: HYPOVOLEMIC SHOCK DUE TO BILATERALHEMOTHORAX DUE TO A SINGLE GUNSHOTWOUND TO THE ANTERIOR THORAX (CHEST)



PRECEDING INCIDENT: On June 5th, 2023, Mr. Morgan-Matthewwas shot byarmed assailant(s) in a vehicle while he was in the Dorset area. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Examined by: Dr Adrian Nuñez, Resident Pathologis