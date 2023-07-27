ACCESS TO POTABLE WATER FOR ALL IS A NECESSITY IN BUILDING ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AS A SUSTAINABLE ISLAND STATE

by SKNISEditor

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 27, 2023 (SKNIS) – Well drilling in Cabbage Tree, Cayon, is continuing apace, as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is moving forward with its plans to address the water problems that have been affecting the community of Cayon for many years.



Speaking on the issue on Wednesday, July 26, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said his government is resolute in its position to solve the water concerns once and for all because access to potable water is a key element of his administration’s plans of building a Sustainable Island State.



“Just this year alone we have about 40 percent less rainfall when compared to the same period of the previous year. Climate change is upon us and as a result, we have areas in St. Kitts and Nevis, especially in my own constituency, that are suffering from a significant decrease in rainfall and as a result it is affecting the availability of water. Building towards a Sustainable Island State, we are adamant that people in these areas must have water, as should all our people in St. Kitts and Nevis and we are aiming towards 24/7 availability of potable water or drinking water, and with that, I would also like to say to our people that let us be somewhat more mindful and responsible in using water,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said on Wednesday’s (July 26) Issues radio programme on Freedom FM.



The well drilling in Cayon is being executed by Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies (BEAD) St. Kitts Ltd., which has been contracted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis through the Water Services Department (WSD).

“BEAD is in the Cayon area, and the drilling is going well. They have identified a spot that is very likely to have water and so they continue to drill,” the prime minister said.



Part of the government’s comprehensive plan for addressing the longstanding water woes in parts of St. Kitts also includes the building of a two million-gallon desalination plant.



“The desalination matter, we are tackling that from two perspectives: one is to expand the amount of water that the desalination plant at the Marriott can produce to serve our people. Presently, we are receiving 150,000 gallons from Marriott. We intend to increase that to about 400,000 gallons of water which is a significant increase. That means that less water will be needed from the Basseterre area to serve the Frigate Bay area,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew explained.



He added, “The Procurement Board has just approved a two million-gallon desalination plant that will cost us in the range I think of $10-$14 million and those two million gallons will help us to resolve a lot of our issues with water. So, already within one year we are drilling, and people can see the rig over in Cayon; we are already doing the expansion of the Marriott desalination plant to produce more water and also to construct a new two million-gallon desalination plant, and that is what we mean when we say a sustainable island state means better living.”



The Cabinet has also given its approval for the rollout of a water storage tank programme that will benefit the hard-hit areas of Cayon and St. Peter’s. Under this programme, water storage tanks will be delivered to households that are most affected by shortages and these tanks will be able to be filled by the water trucks or by harvesting rainfall.