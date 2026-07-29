GRENADA FIRES UP ST. KITTS GRILL FEST, CAPTURES INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN GRILL MASTERS TITLE

Spice Isle team wins both Fish and Chicken categories with bold flavours, creative presentation and inventive use of passion fruit and carrot

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Grenada brought the flavour, creativity and presentation to St. Kitts and walked away with history.

Team Grenada captured the inaugural Caribbean Grill Masters title at the 2026 St. Kitts Grill Fest, emerging as the regional champion after an impressive showing that included victories in both the Fish and Chicken categories.

The first regional edition of the popular Grill Fest was staged on July 18 at the Frigate Bay Lawn as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week and Culinary Month.

Five teams representing Grenada, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla and host island St. Kitts took on the challenge, with competitors required to prepare two complete dishes while creatively incorporating the featured 2026 Culinary Month ingredients — passion fruit and carrot. Those two ingredients have been at the centre of culinary activities across St. Kitts and Nevis throughout July.

And Grenada delivered.

In the Chicken category, the Spice Isle team presented “Bone and Beautiful Passion,” a grilled chicken leg roulade stuffed with chicken mousse and carrots, finished with a passion fruit rum barbecue sauce.

The dish was accompanied by yam and carrot salad, stuffed grilled carrot cylinders, passion fruit sprouts and a mango-passion salsa.

Then came the fish.

Team Grenada wowed the judges with “Seafood Passion: A Tribute to Gouyave Fish Friday,” paying homage to one of Grenada’s best-known culinary traditions.

Creatively presented in a fishing boat, the dish featured grilled mahi mahi with a passion fruit beurre blanc, accompanied by a vegetable medley and breadfruit, plantain and carrot balls.

There was even a refreshing bonus — a “Passion Fruit Sunset” made from passion fruit, carrot and ginger juice.

Grenada’s combination of flavour, technique and presentation ultimately proved enough to secure the regional crown.

The inaugural Caribbean Grill Masters competition added a new regional dimension to an already popular St. Kitts culinary event, bringing neighbouring islands together through food, creativity and friendly competition.

For Grenada, however, this first edition belonged firmly to the Spice Isle.

Two categories. One regional crown. And a memorable Caribbean culinary statement.