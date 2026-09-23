A Million Miles from Reality

Commentary by J. K. Hawley

I, along with my fellow compatriots, have just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence.

Independence brings with it a reverent sense of reflection. It calls on us to remember and be inspired by the brilliance, bravery and intellect of our forebears; to appreciate the blood and sweat imbued in our Kittitian and Nevisian DNA; and to recount and commemorate the magnificent strides this great nation has made in such a short time.

I am certain that, at the dawn of Emancipation, Lucretia Frances, who was enslaved on the Red Gate Estate in St. Paul’s, or James O’Loughlin, who suffered through the same iniquity on Bourryeau Estate, would marvel at the prosperity their descendants—our people—have achieved.

We have flourished greatly and have much to celebrate. There is so much that makes me proud.

I am proud of my people—unique, blunt and festive as we are. I am proud of our culture and heritage. And many times, while driving across the land or looking down from the air as I descend towards RLB International Airport, I am reminded of how deeply proud I am of the breathtaking beauty of our islands—their richness, magnificence and near perfection.

It is with this imagery in mind that I write, deeply unsettled.

With such an abundance of natural beauty, why did so many of my countrymen choose to share Independence greetings featuring AI-generated images of what, I can only assume, were intended to be landscapes of St. Kitts and Nevis?

I found it deeply unsettling. Particularly irksome. And, at the risk of hyperbole, potentially dangerous.

Over the Independence weekend, I saw mountains disappear, Nevis Peak change shape and marinas appear out of nowhere.

Reader, the view from Timothy Hill possesses a grandeur that cannot easily be put into words. It is majestic. Borderline magical.

Its popularity speaks for itself. Countless visitors take time during their holidays to witness it firsthand and preserve the moment through photographs—both professional and amateur. Throughout the Caribbean, it stands among the region’s most memorable attractions and experiences.

And the photographs are readily available. A simple online search can produce remarkable, authentic images of the view within seconds.

Why, then, did so many “proud” Kittitians and Nevisians resort to artificial intelligence during a season devoted to patriotism and national pride? Why settle for shiftless, soulless and geographically incorrect renderings when the real thing is so easily accessible?

To me, this suggests not only laziness but ingratitude—a failure to appreciate the natural splendour and bounty we have the privilege of calling home.

Sadly, some form of AI-generated alternate reality appears to be overtaking us, blinding us to its risks.

What does this say about who we are as a people? What does it say about our values, our boundaries and our willingness to choose the easiest way out? And what happens when we allow artificial intelligence, without question or reservation, to colonise our minds, distort our reality and weaken our shared appreciation for this country?

Our National Anthem begins with the words, “O Land of Beauty.” These are not idle lyrics. They were intentionally written to reflect an undeniable truth.

Let the same spirit of awe that inspired Kenrick Georges to write those words guide us today. Let our shared appreciation for this country—the kind felt most strongly during our Independence celebrations—move us to represent her faithfully.

Let us never forget or take her natural beauty for granted. Instead, let us showcase it properly at every opportunity.

Let us remember our history: the struggles, pain, sacrifices and determination that made it possible for us to freely and rightfully inhabit and enjoy this country of ours.

That said, I leave you with the timeless warning of the legendary Robert Nesta Marley: what may appear to be a solution can sometimes prove to be merely another illusion.

Never let us become slaves to the artificial.