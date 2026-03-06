HEADLINE:

360 ASYLUM CLAIMS, 60 YEARS LOST: UK SLAMS VISA DOOR ON ST. LUCIA AS MIGRATION CONCERNS TRIGGER DRAMATIC POLICY SHIFT

TIMES CARIBBEAN — A total of 360 asylum claims has triggered a dramatic diplomatic rupture between St. Lucia and the United Kingdom, abruptly ending six decades of visa-free travel and raising serious questions about migration patterns and oversight linked to the island’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

According to a memorandum issued by British authorities, 360 St. Lucian nationals applied for asylum in the UK between January 2022 and December 2025. Of those, 128 claims — approximately 36 percent — were filed immediately upon arrival at UK ports of entry, a trend British officials say raised alarm within the Home Office about the potential misuse of visa-free entry.

By the end of December 2025, 222 St. Lucian nationals were receiving asylum support, with 213 residing in accommodation funded by the UK government. British authorities emphasised that the volume of claims is significant when viewed against St. Lucia’s population of roughly 180,000, placing additional strain on the UK’s immigration and border management systems.

The memorandum also highlighted ongoing concerns surrounding St. Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment programme, under which foreign nationals may obtain citizenship through economic contributions. While acknowledging efforts by the St. Lucian government to strengthen safeguards, British officials referenced warnings from international bodies including the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which caution that poorly structured programmes can create vulnerabilities that may be exploited by criminal actors.

The immediate impact for ordinary citizens will be significant.

The new visa requirement effectively dismantles more than 60 years of visa-free travel between St. Lucia and the United Kingdom, potentially affecting students attending British universities, patients seeking specialised medical treatment, families visiting relatives, and business travellers.

Across the Caribbean, the development is being closely watched. Analysts warn the decision could intensify scrutiny of Citizenship by Investment programmes across the region, placing pressure on governments to tighten due-diligence systems and strengthen oversight mechanisms.

For St. Lucia, the loss of visa-free access represents one of the most consequential travel policy shifts in decades.