29 NATIONALS HONOURED FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO NATIONAL BUILDING ON NATIONAL HEROES’ DAY

September 16, 2023

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, September 16, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO) – Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew proudly recognized and celebrated the exceptional contributions of several outstanding individuals who have demonstrated their dedication and service to the nation during his National Heroes Day Address, earlier this morning.



The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Heroes Day each year on September 16, the birth date of the first National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw.



Twenty-nine (29) nationals were awarded the distinguished honour of the Companion of the Star of Merit and the Medal of Honour. These distinguished individuals have showcased unparalleled commitment and expertise in their respective fields, embodying the highest standards of service to the Nation.



The prestigious Companion of the Star of Merit was conferred upon the following exemplary individuals in their various fields:

Daniel Arthurton – Agriculture, Farming, and Small Business Development Ima Stanley – Nursing Ian Queeley – Law Enforcement Carmen Ward – Education Ingrid Berridge – Education Prisca Hyligar – Education and Religion Dr Osbert Liburd – Agro-Business, Corporate Business and Diplomacy Cynthia Williams – Education Mitchell Slader – Trade Unionism/Labour Relations Avril Noel – Education Peter Jenkins – Sports and Community Activism Eldora Samuel – Education Rubie Taylor – Social Security

Additionally, the Medal of Honour was awarded to the following individuals for their outstanding and meritorious contributions:

Felix Hodge – Law Enforcement Sydney Matthew – Music and Sports (Table Tennis) Altagracia Nero – Entrepreneurship Austin Williams – Law Enforcement Joseph Liburd – Law Enforcement B Janetta Morgan – Education M Astona Browne – Public Service Lenos Douglas – Law Enforcement Charles ‘Ronnie Rascal’ Davis – Culture, Music, and the Arts Margaret Douglas – Education Lynn Williams – Culinary Arts Allister Williams – Culture Alva Bradley – Broadcasting Donald Freeman – Sports and Community Activism Patrick Wallace – Law Enforcement Austin ‘Deco’ Huggins – Sports

During his address Prime Minister Drew lauded the National Heroes of Saint Kitts and Nevis, The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, the nation’s first National Hero; Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Simeon Daniel; and Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the only living National Hero within the Federation, for their indelible contributions to nation building.



“On this day, we remember the remarkable legacies of our national heroes—those individuals who, from humble beginnings, rose to become the guiding lights of our nation. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that greatness resides within us all, waiting to be awakened through dedication, focus, and a relentless pursuit of positive change…These heroes’ legacies remind us that dedication knows no bounds. They urge us to see failures not as setbacks but as opportunities to grow sustainably, develop maturely, and build resiliency. As they did, we too can transform our lives and our nation”, he stated.



Prime Minister further stated, “But heroes are not just found in history books; they walk among us every day. They are the educators shaping young minds, the healthcare workers saving lives, the community leaders forging bonds, and the individuals who, through small acts of kindness, make our nation stronger”, highlighting a few of the various sectors the honourees are recognized for. Their tireless efforts across the various fields have not only enriched their respective communities but also significantly impacted the nation at large.



The Honourable Prime Minister issued a challenge to all citizens of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis urging everyone to be inspired to strive for excellence in their various endeavours.



”On this National Heroes Day, I challenge each of us to recognize the hero within ourselves. We can all be heroes in our daily lives, not through grand gestures but through simple acts of kindness, and empathy, and being our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers… every one of us has the potential to make a positive impact and become a hero in our daily lives” stated Prime Minister Drew.



The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis extends its heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the recipients of these prestigious awards.