2024 Miss Talented Teen Anguilla to Receive Prestigious US$90,000.00 Full-Ride Scholarship to the University of the Virgin Islands

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Anguilla Summer Festival Committee (ASFC-50) has joined forces with the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) to offer an unprecedented opportunity to the winner of the 2024 Miss Talented Teen pageant. The crown jewel of the prize? A remarkable full-ride scholarship, valued at US$90,000.00, covering tuition, fees, room, and board at the esteemed UVI.

This strategic partnership aims to empower young talents by providing them with access to world-class education and fostering cultural exchange between the two Caribbean nations. The fortunate recipient of this scholarship will have the option to choose between the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas or the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix, two campuses renowned for their academic excellence and vibrant campus life.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Miss Talented Teen pageant, contestants are not only vying for the coveted title but also for the life-changing opportunity to pursue higher education at a prestigious institution. The ASFC-50 and UVI collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to nurture and support the aspirations of young talents in the region.