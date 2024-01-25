Cricket West Indies Takes Historic Stride Toward Gender Pay Equity with New Four-Year MOU

In a groundbreaking move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players’ Association have inked a new four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to champion gender pay equity within West Indies cricket. The MOU, spanning from October 2023 to September 2027, outlines a roadmap to achieve parity in various aspects, including match fees, allowances, and prize money for both men and women cricketers.This strategic initiative reflects CWI’s commitment to creating a more equitable playing field, aligning performance grading criteria for international women’s and regional men’s contracts with established standards for international men. Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, hailed the historic day, emphasizing the monumental step towards inclusivity and progress within West Indies cricket.The MOU introduces opportunities for compensation enhancement for both genders, emphasizing CWI’s dedication to acknowledging and rewarding excellence. Notable increases in prize money, contract band values, and match fees underscore the commitment to fostering a culture of player growth, improvement, and high performance.Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, expressed pride in the journey toward gender pay equity, showcasing increased rewards for female players and strategic moves to emphasize winning. Wavell Hinds, President and CEO of the West Indies Players Association, called it a historic and exciting time as the MOU addresses multiple levels of the pay scale, marking a significant achievement in the pursuit of gender parity and equity.The new MOU not only captures all agreements in respect of player remuneration but also includes crucial provisions such as increased team prize money, full match fees for starting XI players, multi-year retainer contracts, and alignment of international women’s and regional men’s contracts with established performance grading. The commitment to reviewing and updating various player-related policies