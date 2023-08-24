$15 Million of work Invested in New Modern Basseterre High School Project by August 2022, But New PM Drew’s Shocking Decision to Abandon Project at New Site Sparks Fiscal Concerns

The ambitious Basseterre High School project, a modern symbol of progress, had reached an impressive milestone by August 2022. With a substantial investment of $15 million, the initiative had achieved remarkable progress. A comprehensive array of tasks were successfully completed, encompassing architectural, civil, and structural drawings, as well as mechanical and electrical plans. Environmental and social impact studies, alongside traffic and pedestrian analyses, fortified the project’s sustainability. Even intricate aspects like upland storm water and groundwater studies, landscaping design, and interior layouts were meticulously addressed.
The project as at August 2022 had already Completed:

  1. All architectural drawings
  2. All civil and structural drawings
  3. All Mechanical & Electrical Drawings
  4. Environmental and Social Impact Study
  5. Traffic and Pedestrian Study
  6. Upland Storm Water Study and Modeling
  7. Ground Water Study and modeling
  8. All Landscaping design and irrigation plans
  9. Fittings and Furnishings Plan
  10. Storm water drainage Plan
  11. All Bills of Quantities
  12. All Sub-contractor tender documents
  13. All Interior Design Plans
  14. Auditorium Public Use Plan
  15. Construction Site Set Up Plan
  16. Site Security Plan
  17. Hurricane and Natural Disaster Plan
  18. Alternative Energy Plan
  19. All Sewage Treatment Plant Designs
  20. Campus Security Plan
  21. All Construction Methodologies and Project & Progress Management Plans

Regrettably, a sudden shift in direction emerged with the new Prime Minister Drew’s decision. This move, seemingly fueled by political motivations, veered away from the existing endeavor. Astonishingly, plans were now redirected towards revitalizing an abandoned site, previously home to the Basseterre High School. Despite the substantial $15 million investment and comprehensive groundwork, the project was set aside in favor of a new pursuit, projected to cost taxpayers nearly $100 million.

This change raises pertinent questions about fiscal responsibility and prudent decision-making. The taxpayers of St. Kitts and Nevis find themselves grappling with the consequences of this shift, which not only incurs additional costs but also potentially squanders the considerable progress achieved by the earlier initiative. The juxtaposition of completed groundwork against the pursuit of a parallel endeavor sparks a conversation about the efficiency, vision, and long-term benefits for the citizens and educational infrastructure.

