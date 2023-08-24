$15 Million of work Invested in New Modern Basseterre High School Project by August 2022, But New PM Drew’s Shocking Decision to Abandon Project at New Site Sparks Fiscal Concerns

The ambitious Basseterre High School project, a modern symbol of progress, had reached an impressive milestone by August 2022. With a substantial investment of $15 million, the initiative had achieved remarkable progress. A comprehensive array of tasks were successfully completed, encompassing architectural, civil, and structural drawings, as well as mechanical and electrical plans. Environmental and social impact studies, alongside traffic and pedestrian analyses, fortified the project’s sustainability. Even intricate aspects like upland storm water and groundwater studies, landscaping design, and interior layouts were meticulously addressed.

The project as at August 2022 had already Completed:

All architectural drawings All civil and structural drawings All Mechanical & Electrical Drawings Environmental and Social Impact Study Traffic and Pedestrian Study Upland Storm Water Study and Modeling Ground Water Study and modeling All Landscaping design and irrigation plans Fittings and Furnishings Plan Storm water drainage Plan All Bills of Quantities All Sub-contractor tender documents All Interior Design Plans Auditorium Public Use Plan Construction Site Set Up Plan Site Security Plan Hurricane and Natural Disaster Plan Alternative Energy Plan All Sewage Treatment Plant Designs Campus Security Plan All Construction Methodologies and Project & Progress Management Plans

Regrettably, a sudden shift in direction emerged with the new Prime Minister Drew’s decision. This move, seemingly fueled by political motivations, veered away from the existing endeavor. Astonishingly, plans were now redirected towards revitalizing an abandoned site, previously home to the Basseterre High School. Despite the substantial $15 million investment and comprehensive groundwork, the project was set aside in favor of a new pursuit, projected to cost taxpayers nearly $100 million.

This change raises pertinent questions about fiscal responsibility and prudent decision-making. The taxpayers of St. Kitts and Nevis find themselves grappling with the consequences of this shift, which not only incurs additional costs but also potentially squanders the considerable progress achieved by the earlier initiative. The juxtaposition of completed groundwork against the pursuit of a parallel endeavor sparks a conversation about the efficiency, vision, and long-term benefits for the citizens and educational infrastructure.