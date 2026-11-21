SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT • NOVEMBER 21, 2026

WHERE DID THE CBI BILLIONS GO?

The evidence for a CBI-fuelled investment era and its lasting national development legacy, 2015–2022

FROM EXTRAORDINARY REVENUE TO ROADS, LAND, HOMES, HEALTHCARE, UTILITIES,

HOUSEHOLD SUPPORT AND FINANCIAL RESERVES

BILLIONS IN REVENUE. BILLIONS SUPPORTING NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT. A LAUDABLE LEGACY WORTH EXAMINING!

THE EVIDENCE-BASED FINDING

Extraordinary CBI receipts materially expanded national fiscal capacity during Team Unity. The record documents extensive investment, completed and near-completed infrastructure, public-land recovery, household assistance and financial buffers with enduring potential. A complete

CBI-to-project reconciliation is still needed to prove exact funding shares and final lifetime benefits.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPECIAL FEATURE DESK

Updated documentary examination | November 21, 2026 | Budget statements, National Audit Office reports, 2021 IMF findings and project completion records. All amounts in Eastern Caribbean dollars unless specified.

THE DEVELOPMENT-LEGACY INVESTIGATION

What did St. Kitts and Nevis gain from its extraordinary CBI income under the Harris-led Team Unity administration from February 2015 to August 2022? The available evidence points to an unusually wide programme of investment: roads, transport facilities, the repurchase of public land, housing support, upgrades to health and utility infrastructure, household repairs, direct income assistance and significant financial reserves. The question is not simply how much money entered the Treasury, but what assets, services and resilience that spending left behind.

The development case is supported by identifiable outputs and independent financial evidence. The National Audit Office recorded major revenue flows and actual spending; official completion reports described the island main road and Old Road Bay works as nearing completion in 2021; the IMF stated that significant CBI revenues had been prudently saved, helping reduce debt and build deposits. These are stronger indicators than political descriptions alone. [Sources: National Audit Office 2021; SKNIS, December 16, 2021; IMF, October 29, 2021.]

What the evidence can support: CBI was a major source of fiscal capacity alongside other public revenue, and Team Unity oversaw substantial projects and programmes with measurable outputs. What it cannot yet prove: that every expenditure came directly from CBI, that all projects were unprecedented relative to every earlier period, or that every benefit remained durable years later. This report makes the strongest documented case without confusing announced funding, disbursement and completed outcomes.

Executive finding: Extraordinary receipts, substantial investment, measurable public value

The fiscal expansion was not merely a story of CBI receipts. The records identify physical assets, restored public land, financing instruments, paid beneficiaries and reserves – several capable of benefiting subsequent generations. The most persuasive evidence combines the monetary amount with the tangible output and its likely useful life.

DIMENSION MEASURABLE EVIDENCE WHAT IT DEMONSTRATES CBI revenue scale EC$2.792bn reported, 2015-21 Premier Brantley’s annual programme-receipt series; not audited project expenditure. Government capital programme EC$252.6m spent in 2018 Harris’ 2020 Budget Address: 98.6% financed from revenue; illustrates expanded fiscal investment capacity. Main-road infrastructure EC$69m allocated; 95% reported complete Official 2018 allocation and December 2021 status. Five kilometres resurfaced in Phase 1 by October 2018.

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DIMENSION MEASURABLE EVIDENCE WHAT IT DEMONSTRATES Old Road Bay protection 98% reported complete by Dec. 2021 Road work created a functioning transport and coastal-access asset; final independent life-cycle evaluation not located. Land restored to public control About 400 acres for EC$200m Government’s January 2020 statement: a measurable transfer of land interests, subject to title and valuation checks. Roof repairs for families More than 3,000 households reported 2020 Throne Speech called the programme CBI-funded. Beneficiary count is a government-reported output. Nevis infrastructure EC$62.2m in SIDF-linked allocations Eleven named projects, including electricity generation, hospital, runway, water and sports facilities. Financial buffers EC$640m year-end cash, 2021 Audited cash/equivalents; IMF linked saving of CBI income to larger government deposits and lower debt.

Source and accounting note: National Audit Office 2021; Harris 2020 Budget Address; SKNIS reports dated October 29,

2018, December 16, 2021, January 16, 2020 and July 9, 2020; Premier Brantley, February 2017; IMF Executive Board, October 29, 2021. Completion and beneficiary figures attributed to government sources.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS

Roads, coastal routes, land interests, housing repairs, public utilities and medical facilities may keep providing services after the original CBI receipts have been collected. Savings and lower debt can also preserve capacity to respond to future shocks. These are identifiable development channels, though full long-term economic returns require independent outcome data.

1. The starting point: How many billions did Team Unity receive?

In April 2022, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley publicly disclosed figures compiled by his administration during a dispute over Nevis’ share of federal CBI proceeds. His figures indicated approximately EC$2.792 billion in programme receipts from 2015 through 2021, covering seven calendar years of the Team Unity period. These are reported collections, not an audited project-spending schedule.

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Reported annual CBI collections, 2015-2021. Sum: approximately EC$2.792 billion. Figures attributed to Premier Brantley’s April 2022 disclosure.

The 2021 figure of EC$588 million in Brantley’s disclosure differs from the approximately EC$543 million of CBI budgetary receipts shown in subsequent federal reporting. Programme-wide collections and receipts entering the federal budget may reflect different reporting bases and should not be treated as interchangeable.

The December 2022 Budget Address reported that CBI receipts represented 54.9% of total federal revenue and grants in 2021, equivalent to about 63.5% of that year’s federal expenditure. Total spending was reported at EC$855 million: EC$701.8 million in recurrent expenditure and EC$153.2 million in capital expenditure and net lending.

Because Team Unity left office in August 2022, the full-year 2022 revenue figure cannot be attributed exclusively to the Harris administration. Any rigorous account must distinguish receipts collected before and after the transition.

2. What the audited accounts reveal

The National Audit Office provides an independent check on the public claims. Its 2021 report recorded EC$543 million collected by the Citizenship by Investment Unit, or 57% of federal recurrent revenue. The 2022 report recorded EC$669 million, approximately 60% of recurrent revenue, for the full calendar year. That 2022 figure includes the period after Harris left office.

These differences highlight why programme collections, Consolidated Fund receipts, SIDF resources and other investment-related financial flows require reconciliation before a precise spending total can be asserted.

Three distinct accounting categories

Identified CBI-related financing: allocations expressly associated with CBI-generated funds, including SIDF-supported initiatives.

allocations expressly associated with CBI-generated funds, including SIDF-supported initiatives. Federal spending during Team Unity: projects and programmes funded by the wider fiscal system, of which CBI was a major revenue source, without a verified dollar-for-dollar link.

projects and programmes funded by the wider fiscal system, of which CBI was a major revenue source, without a verified dollar-for-dollar link. Loans or third-party financing: infrastructure undertaken under Team Unity but funded in whole or part through lending arrangements, Social Security, public corporations or other institutions.

In the 2020 Budget Address, Harris reported EC$252.6 million in actual 2018 capital expenditure, approximately 98.6% financed from revenue, with relatively little direct reliance on development aid or borrowing. This is direct evidence of major revenue-funded capital investment capacity at a time when CBI represented an important share of fiscal receipts. It does not prove the precise CBI share of each

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capital project, but it makes the fiscal connection materially stronger than a list of announcements alone.

3. Major projects and initiatives: A financial inventory

The following schedule includes actual expenditure, project estimates, loan facilities and announced allocations. They must not be added together as though they are a single audited CBI spending total.

Infrastructure, land, housing and economic development

PROJECT / INITIATIVE AMOUNT WHAT THE NUMBER MEANS Island Main Road Rehabilitation EC$69.0m allocated A 5km section was resurfaced by 2018; the responsible minister reported the full project 95% complete in December 2021. Funded from government revenue, not traced dollar-for-dollar to CBI. Old Road Bay Rehabilitation About EC$27.0m initially projected Reported 98% complete in December 2021; government funding supplemented by Taiwan development aid. Audit reported EC$8m in 2021 spending. East Line Bus Terminal EC$4.0m Completed and opened in December 2018; no dollar-for-dollar CBI source established. Land redemption, 2018 EC$101.0m About 200 acres repurchased in 2018 – a quantifiable return of land interests to public control. Further land redemption, 2019 About EC$100.0m About EC$200m in cumulative redemption reportedly restored interests in some 400 acres by January 2020; includes the 2018 transaction. Unity Housing Solutions EC$50.0m financing facility Social Security Board loan to National Housing Corporation (February 2017); not a direct EC$50m CBI grant. NHC housing construction, 2016-17 About EC$11.0m Government-reported investment in 127 homes; may overlap with wider housing financing. Civil servants’ property ownership EC$30.0m announced Programme announced May 2018; announcement alone does not establish full disbursement. Second cruise pier, Port Zante US$48.0m (about EC$129.6m) Syndicate-loan financed; SIDF participated as a lender for US$5m, not the total pier cost.

Source and accounting note: 2018-2020 budget statements; public project disclosures; National Audit Office 2021; SIDF and cruise-pier financing reporting.

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Infrastructure and land are especially relevant to the intergenerational argument. Roads, bridges, ports and returned public land can provide services or development options long after their initial construction or purchase. The official December 2021 assessment placed the Main Road works at 95% completion and Old Road Bay at 98%. Land redemption involves an asset transaction, with the benefit depending on titles, valuation and eventual public use. The cruise pier was a completed development under Team Unity, but the full cost was financed by syndicated borrowing and cannot be counted as a direct CBI grant.

Direct household, business and emergency support

PROGRAMME REPORTED AMOUNT ACCOUNTING INTERPRETATION Poverty Alleviation Programme EC$70.3m Cumulative payments December 2018-May 31, 2021, according to Harris; eligible lower-income households received EC$500 monthly. Hurricane relief EC$38.5m in 2018 Actual 2018 expenditure reported in Harris’ 2020 Budget Address; house rehabilitation spending announced that year is a subset, not an addition. Hurricane relief, 2021 EC$2.0m Additional actual expenditure in the 2021 audited capital accounts. COVID-19 stimulus package EC$120.0m announced Combined grants, concessions, lending and interventions; Harris said nearly EC$80m had been expended by July 2020. Emergency severance funding EC$12.0m announced Government injection into the Severance Payment Fund in the 2020 response; part of wider stimulus framework. Former sugar workers’ payments EC$17.5m Payment to 2,432 approved former sugar workers or beneficiaries, reported in the 2020 Budget Address. Peace Initiative / Alternative Lifestyle EC$18.0m in 2021 Actual expenditure in the 2021 public accounts; not the lifetime programme cost. Fresh Start small-business lending EC$5.0m additional provision Announced additional 2020 stimulus support; gross lending and recycled financing must be distinguished from grants.

Source and accounting note: Harris 2020 Budget Address and 2020-2021 public statements; 2021 National Audit Office report. Stimulus headline amounts can overlap with their individual subprogrammes.

The social investment record includes more than annual payments. The government’s 2020 Throne Speech explicitly called the Hurricane Roof Repair Programme CBI-funded and said over 3,000 households had benefited. That is a reported physical improvement to family homes, rather than merely a cash transfer. By contrast, PAP’s EC$70.3m in reported payments demonstrate substantial income support, but the programme’s effect on long-term poverty still requires longitudinal evidence.

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[Source: 2020 Throne Speech; 2021 Harris public statement.]

4. Nevis: Eleven SIDF-linked projects totaling EC$62.2 million

In February 2017, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley identified EC$62.2 million in Sugar Industry

Diversification Foundation (SIDF) support for projects and initiatives in Nevis during Team Unity’s first two years. SIDF was historically financed through CBI-associated revenue; however, allocations may have drawn partly on funds accumulated before February 2015.

NEVIS PROJECT / INITIATIVE REPORTED SIDF ALLOCATION Pier development EC$6.0m Sporting facility upgrades EC$2.5m Geothermal development support EC$7.7m Mondo athletics track EC$10.0m Nevis airport runway EC$2.0m Airport control tower EC$1.5m Alexandra Hospital improvements EC$9.0m Equipment for Long Point Port EC$1.0m NEVLEC electricity generator EC$13.5m Charlestown Treasury Building EC$6.5m Water development project EC$2.5m TOTAL REPORTED EC$62.2m

Source and accounting note: Premier Mark Brantley’s February 2017 account, reported by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service. These are allocations, not a separate audit of final project expenditure and completion.

These eleven named SIDF allocations provide one of the clearest public bridges from CBI-linked financing to tangible development. Electricity generation, hospital investment, water systems, airport infrastructure and athletic facilities have practical service lives beyond a single budget cycle. For example, the Nevis Island Administration reported that a EC$19m Alexandra Hospital expansion commenced in May 2018, with a EC$7m SIDF grant in the first phase; this separately reported project scope may overlap with the earlier EC$9m allocation and must not be added as a distinct CBI expense. [Source: NIA release, May 8, 2018.]

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Harris reported in January 2021 that direct federal budgetary allocations to Nevis exceeded EC$220 million since 2015. Such transfers form part of the development record but must be reconciled with SIDF spending to avoid double counting. Nevis Premier Brantley later cited upgrades to ambulances, generators, water, security equipment and airport infrastructure, along with housing and vocational facilities; these are attributed descriptions of project outputs, not independently audited impact studies.

5. The 2021 Auditor General: What was actually spent?

The 2021 audit is particularly revealing because it reports actual expenditure rather than only proposed budgets. Approximately EC$153 million in federal capital expenditure was recorded during that financial year, including the following selected items:

SELECTED FEDERAL EXPENDITURE ACTUAL 2021 PAYMENT Peace Initiative EC$18.0m Hurricane Relief Programme EC$2.0m Island Main Road upgrade EC$13.0m Old Road Bay rehabilitation EC$8.0m Other road improvement works EC$3.2m New Basseterre High School project management fees EC$11.0m Health-sector COVID-19 response EC$10.0m Medical equipment EC$2.5m Agriculture Support Project EC$3.0m Police station construction EC$1.4m National security vehicles and equipment EC$1.2m Coastal erosion mitigation EC$1.2m Airlift support EC$3.0m Caribbean Premier League hosting EC$3.6m Special Land Distribution Initiative EC$2.7m Washington, DC embassy renovation EC$2.6m National Housing Corporation support EC$4.1m

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SELECTED FEDERAL EXPENDITURE ACTUAL 2021 PAYMENT Solid Waste Management Corporation support EC$3.5m Community centre upgrades EC$570,000 Government digital transformation EC$683,000

Source and accounting note: National Audit Office, 2021 Public Accounts Report, capital expenditure analysis. These selected entries are components of the annual expenditure figure and are not added on top of it.

The 2021 payments demonstrate that the investment programme continued even during the pandemic, including expenditures on roads, health-sector responses, medical equipment, agriculture, police facilities and community infrastructure. Some categories represent enduring assets; others are annual services. The EC$11m New Basseterre High School entry related to project management fees, not a completed school; the EC$18m Peace Initiative entry is one year of spending, not a measured lifetime benefit.

Development Bank investments

The Auditor General also recorded EC$20 million invested in the Development Bank in 2021: EC$15 million toward a citizens’ mortgage loan facility and EC$5 million toward small and medium-sized business support. Cumulative federal investment in six Development Bank instruments was placed at approximately EC$74 million from 2018 through 2021.

These represent investments or financing arrangements with repayment terms, unlike irrevocable grants. Their ultimate fiscal impact depends on collectability, repayments and the value of resulting assets. The Auditor General noted the need to assess whether principal would be recoverable.

How to measure lasting value – not just spending

A defensible intergenerational assessment asks whether an initiative left a usable asset, improved productive capacity, protected households or built fiscal flexibility. The evidence is strongest when an output is countable: completed road sections, a functioning bus terminal, acres repurchased, houses constructed or repaired, households receiving support, generators procured and cash balances independently audited.

Transport and productivity: Road resurfacing, drainage and bus facilities can reduce travel disruption and support commerce. Official completion and construction figures establish outputs; independent traffic, maintenance and travel-time data would establish longer-term net benefits.

Road resurfacing, drainage and bus facilities can reduce travel disruption and support commerce. Official completion and construction figures establish outputs; independent traffic, maintenance and travel-time data would establish longer-term net benefits. Housing and resilience: About 127 NHC homes were reported in the 2016-17 period and over 3,000 roof-repair beneficiary households were reported by 2020. Property records, inspection data and beneficiary follow-up would verify sustained improvements.

About 127 NHC homes were reported in the 2016-17 period and over 3,000 roof-repair beneficiary households were reported by 2020. Property records, inspection data and beneficiary follow-up would verify sustained improvements. Health, electricity and water: SIDF-linked hospital, generator and water allocations imply service assets of multi-year value. Final commissioning records, service uptime and maintenance expenditure are needed to quantify their long-term effect.

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Land and fiscal capacity: The reported 400-acre redemption and audited EC$640m 2021 cash position represent identifiable public resources. Land valuation, legal status, restrictions on cash and outstanding obligations determine their net public value.

The reported 400-acre redemption and audited EC$640m 2021 cash position represent identifiable public resources. Land valuation, legal status, restrictions on cash and outstanding obligations determine their net public value. Human welfare: PAP transfers, former sugar worker payments and pandemic relief supplied direct support. Amounts and recipient counts measure reach; persistent reductions in poverty and stronger labour-market outcomes require further evidence.

6. The less visible destination: Routine government operations

Much of the national debate focuses on roads, buildings and other physical assets. But the government’s expenditure also covers public employees, supplies, utilities, transfers, subsidies, maintenance and essential public services. In 2021, the audited accounts showed approximately the following economic classifications:

SPENDING CLASSIFICATION REPORTED 2021 AMOUNT Personnel and wages EC$245m Transfers and subsidies EC$242m Goods and services EC$189m Capital expenditure EC$153m Debt principal EC$31m Debt interest EC$17m

Source and accounting note: National Audit Office, 2021 Public Accounts. Rounded figures total about EC$877 million including debt principal; all revenues supported the fiscal system, not only CBI.

The first three categories alone total approximately EC$676 million, considerably more than the EC$153 million shown as capital expenditure. This helps explain why collecting EC$543 million in CBI receipts did not mean the same amount was automatically available for new construction.

THE LONG-TERM QUESTION

What happens to public services and programmes financed from exceptional CBI income when that income declines? Recurring commitments require dependable future financing, not just strong receipts in a single year.

An independent endorsement of the reserve strategy is central to the historical record. On

October 29, 2021, the IMF Executive Board stated that a significant portion of the country’s large CBI revenues had been prudently saved, helping reduce debt below the regional 60%-of-GDP target and accumulate substantial government deposits before the pandemic. The same IMF record warned that reliance on volatile CBI revenue creates fiscal vulnerabilities. Both findings belong in any serious assessment of fiscal stewardship. [IMF, 2021 Article IV consultation press release.]

7. Did Team Unity leave any money in reserve?

Yes. The National Audit Office recorded approximately EC$640 million in federal cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021, up from EC$547 million at the end of 2020, alongside an approximately EC$118 million annual fiscal surplus under its reporting framework. The IMF’s independent finding about CBI-related savings matters here: government deposits can finance future emergencies or major investments and help avoid costly new borrowing. They are a component of intergenerational fiscal resilience, though not equivalent to uncommitted CBI cash.

AUDITED YEAR-END CASH

December 31, 2021: EC$640 million

December 31, 2022: EC$537 million

The latter figure was recorded after the August 2022 change of government and a further four months of financial activity.

The 2022 audited accounts showed a decrease of approximately EC$103 million to EC$537 million at December 31, 2022. These are government cash and equivalent balances, not proof that every dollar was unrestricted CBI money. The accounts also carried obligations and commitments, while the year-end dates are not the August 2022 handover date.

To determine precisely what the Harris administration left at the transition, investigators would need the August 2022 bank reconciliations, liability schedules, restricted account balances, encumbrances and a dated handover balance sheet.

8. Debt repayment and the wider economic record

The Harris administration also cited settlements of earlier obligations, including an approximately EC$117 million IMF debt obligation publicly referenced in January 2019. The underlying borrowing arrangement predated Team Unity, and a reported debt settlement must not be treated as evidence that an equivalent new amount was funded entirely with CBI proceeds during Harris’ tenure.

Other economic measures included additional salary payments, public-sector support and reductions or exemptions relating to certain taxes. Their financial effects are not identical: tax relief is foregone revenue, a bonus is a transfer, a loan is a financial instrument and a hospital upgrade is capital investment. Each requires its own accounting category.

9. The 2022 attribution problem

The 2022 public accounts cover two administrations. The National Audit Office reported EC$669 million in CBI receipts for the full calendar year; approximately EC$22 million was recorded on the Peace Initiative, and approximately EC$19 million on a CBI dividend programme during 2022.

The December 2022 CBI dividend was introduced and disbursed by the incoming administration, after Harris had left office. It is therefore incorrect to list that entire expenditure as a Harris-era initiative.

The same principle applies to supplementary payments, land redemptions and contracts initiated or settled after the transfer of government. A January-to-August transaction-level ledger is required for precise historical attribution.

10. The Auditor General on controls and transparency

The 2021 and 2022 audit reports expressed opinions that the respective public accounts fairly presented the government’s financial position in all material respects. But those opinions did not mean every accounting practice or individual project was beyond scrutiny.

The 2021 Auditor General raised questions about certain payments from the Prime Minister’s Office professional and consultancy services account, including the account classification of allowances and missing supporting contracts or agreements requested for some payments. These are reported documentation and internal-control concerns; they do not, by themselves, prove fraud, personal enrichment or deliberate diversion of CBI receipts.

The auditor also reported that actual 2021 capital expenditure amounted to approximately 57% of the revised capital budget, with 21 projects carrying combined budgets of about EC$29 million yet to start by year-end. The 2022 audit raised additional project implementation and classification concerns and referred to supplementary appropriation warrants totaling about EC$432 million.

Because the latter issues occurred in a year involving two administrations, responsibility must be examined by the dates of authorizations, contracts and payments, rather than automatically assigned in full to either government.

11. The documented development legacy – and what still needs proof

The combined records support a substantial development finding: extraordinary CBI inflows materially strengthened the public finances during Team Unity, while large-scale capital spending and social programmes produced measurable outputs. Major roads neared completion; public land was repurchased; housing and roof repairs were reported for thousands of households; Nevis received identifiable SIDF support for essential infrastructure; and the federal government retained large cash balances at the end of 2021. These are evidence of public value, not merely assertions about it.

The evidence for durability is strongest for physical infrastructure and identified assets, and for the audited financial buffer. It is more conditional for programme outcomes such as lasting poverty reduction and business success. The public record also lacks a single CBI revenue-and-expenditure statement identifying every transfer through the Consolidated Fund, SIDF or related accounts. Precise comparison with all earlier administrations would be required before describing the entire investment programme as independently proven to be unprecedented.

Documents needed for a complete forensic reconciliation

An annual CBI revenue bridge, 2015 through August 2022, reconciling gross programme collectionswith budgetary receipts.

SIDF opening balances, receipts, inter-account transfers, loans, grants and project-level disbursements.

Federal grants, subventions and transfers to the Nevis Island Administration and public corporations,identifying overlaps.

Project procurement files, signed contracts, variations, completion certificates and final paymentschedules.

Loan agreements and repayment schedules for the cruise pier, NHC housing and Development Bankinstruments.

The August 2022 transition-period bank balances, outstanding commitments and liabilities.

Final perspective: The investments provide a tangible legacy

The investment legacy should not be measured solely by the size of the CBI receipts. The documented uses and outputs include transportation improvements, housing and roof rehabilitation, recovered public land, electricity and health facilities, support to Nevis, household assistance and fiscal reserves. Several of these investments have the characteristics of long-lived public assets and financial protections that can continue to serve generations after the original revenue was received.

The strongest conclusion supported by the evidence is that the extraordinary CBI revenue period coincided with, and helped finance, a substantial expansion in public investment and national financial capacity. Independent IMF analysis supports the savings-and-debt component; audit records confirm large expenditure and year-end cash; and published completion and beneficiary reports give measurable development outputs. Exact long-run returns remain an important subject for independent evaluation.

That distinction matters: a new road, a repaired roof, land available for public purposes, an upgraded electricity system or money saved in a government account can provide value beyond one political administration. The sustainability of that value depends on maintenance, governance, prudent use and the continuity of public services. The record supports a strong evidence-based case for an enduring development legacy, without requiring the unsupported claim that every CBI dollar or every project produced an equal financial return.

THE CENTRAL CONCLUSION

CBI-related fiscal capacity under Team Unity was accompanied by extensive documented investment, identifiable long-lived assets, direct public support and sizeable government cash buffers. Those outcomes have measurable public value. A project-level audit and longitudinal impact data would determine the full net return and permit a defensible historical comparison.

Documentary sources and reading guide

This feature is based on official public accounts, federal budget statements, IMF analysis and attributed statements by government officials. Public statements about announced financing and actual audited expenditure are distinguished throughout.

National Audit Office, Report on the Public Accounts for 2021

National Audit Office, Report on the Public Accounts for 2022

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, 2020 Budget Address

International Monetary Fund, 2023 Article IV Consultation

IMF Executive Board, 2021 Article IV consultation findings

SKNIS, Island Main Road and Old Road Bay status, December 2021

SKNIS, 2020 Throne Speech – CBI-funded roof repair programme

SKNIS, February 2017 SIDF allocations to Nevis

NIA release, May 2018 Alexandra Hospital expansion

SKNIS, January 2020 land redemption update

Additional attributed material: Harris’ official Budget Addresses and public announcements (2018-2022); Premier Mark Brantley’s April 2022 CBI figures and February 2017 SIDF disclosures; public project financing announcements; SKNIS October 2018 five-kilometre road resurfacing report. This is a documented financial and output assessment, not a completed cost-benefit study.

Editorial and accounting note: Amounts are Eastern Caribbean dollars unless marked US$. Announced budgets, audited expenditure, SIDF grants, government revenue, loan facilities, beneficiary counts and asset values have different meanings and are not additive. Government-reported output figures are attributed as reported. Intergenerational value can be indicated by long-lived public assets and financial buffers; full net returns require independent evaluation. This feature is a documentary review, not a forensic audit.