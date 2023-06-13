We Village Dat (Mc Knight) Community Outreach

by SKNISEditor

June 13, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 12, 2023 (Department of Creative Economy): The Department of Creative Economy hosted its first community outreach for this year dubbed “WE VILLAGE DAT” in Mc Knight on Thursday 1st June 2023.



The purpose of this event is to strengthen communities by raising awareness, educating, and entertaining; recognizing and honouring individuals who make invaluable contributions towards developing the community. The Awardees included:

• STEVE ARCHIBALD in recognition of Sports (Football)

• ELVIS BROWNE in recognition of Culture (Folklore)

• VIOLA AUGUSTUS in recognition of Community Service (Entrepreneurship)