Up-And-Coming Dancehall Artists Deliver On The ‘Confine Riddim’

Confine Riddim is the latest rhythm-driven project from Pandemic Records & Entertainment LLC. It’s a mellow dancehall juggling with eight tracks, each shared individually as a stand alone single, as opposed to being a part of an EP or compilation. Although they’re usually working with some of Jamaica’s biggest music stars: Little Hero, Chronic Law, Sizzla, and Capleton – to name a few – the team at Pandemic opted to feature only emerging talents on the Confine Riddim. To that end, they tapped: Frass Khalifa, Jah Lama, Jahn’ll, Mr Banging, iBlack Lion, Shac, Shayy Soprano, Vehnom and Xip Boss. Each performer delivered mightily on their respective song, leading selectors who’ve gotten the tracks to give the overall project an elevated rating. What’s more, the artists covered various topics in their lyrics, making Confine Riddim attractive to a wide audience. Four of the eight songs have already gotten visuals: Shac – Heart of Mine; Xip Boss – Money Mentality; Jah Lama – Pouring Rain; and Vehnom – Thank You. The videos can be viewed on the artists respective YouTube channels or via Pandemic Records‘ YouTube.



