Nessa B is one of few females in the space of Dancehall music production.

Kingston, JamaicaNessa B Takes on Production with the ‘Determining Riddim’The Entertainer Enters a Space Where Few Women ResideReggae and Dancehall artist Nessa B has entered the realm of music production with the new album, “Determining Riddim.” A debut effort under the Nessa B Music Production banner, the “Determining Riddim” sees the starlet in a space where few women reside and fans couldn’t be happier.”Music is life, so production was an organic next step for me on this journey,” says Nessa B.”I wanted to put my good ear and feel for music to work. The “Determining Riddim” exceeded my expectations,” Nessa B adds proudly.The new seven-track compilation offers listeners an infectious and pulsating Dancehall riddim, which spans beyond a summer sizzler. The “Determining Riddim” features the likes of Laygus, Inkline, Samuri, Tremaine Hitz, Dah Mastha and Courtney Undah Privilege, with whom she reunites (he produced “Insecurity”).