From 2015 to 2022, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis witnessed a historic and transformative period under the unparalleled leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. His visionary and pragmatic approach to governance led the nation towards tremendous economic growth, social development, advancements in healthcare, crime reduction, and the establishment of an unprecedented harmonious relationship between the St. Kitts federal government and the Nevis Island Assembly.

One of the cornerstones of Prime Minister Harris’ leadership was his focus on strengthening the country’s economy. Under his guidance, St. Kitts and Nevis experienced impressive GDP growth rates and fiscal discipline as described by the IMF. His government implemented innovative economic policies which not only directly enhanced the lives and standard of living of citizens but also increased and improved economic growth which led the region.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program was a game-changer for the nation’s economy. Prime Minister Harris worked tirelessly to enhance the program’s transparency and integrity while ensuring the proceeds were strategically invested in projects that directly benefited citizens across the country. This led to significant infrastructure development, job creation, and improved standards of living for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis through programmes such as the Poverty Alleviation Programme and unprecedented budgetary support and allocation for social service and enhancement programmes.

During his tenure, Prime Minister Harris prioritized social development and healthcare, recognizing that a thriving society requires a healthy and educated population. Significant investments were made in education, resulting in improved school facilities at the Cayon High and Charles E Mills Secondory Schools in particular, increased access to quality education, and enhanced training opportunities for teachers with scores of teachers earning their Masters Degree through gov’;t assisted initiatives.

In the realm of healthcare, the Harris administration launched a comprehensive reform plan that focused on improving healthcare infrastructure, enhancing medical services, and reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases. The establishment of modern healthcare facilities at Molyneux and Tabernacle and expanded access to specialized treatments, such as the establishment of first ever Oncology Unit , significantly improved citizens’ quality of life.

Crime reduction was another critical area where Prime Minister Timothy Harris demonstrated resolute leadership. He implemented comprehensive strategies to combat crime and enhance public safety. This involved bolstering law enforcement capabilities, investing in crime prevention programs such as the hugely successful PEACE Programme, and fostering cooperation between the community and the police force.

The results were impressive, as crime rates dropped significantly during his tenure, making St. Kitts and Nevis one of the safest destinations in the Caribbean. This newfound sense of security helped create an environment conducive to business investment and tourism, further boosting the nation’s economy.

One of the most remarkable achievements of Prime Minister Timothy Harris’ leadership was the historic improvement in the relationship between the St. Kitts federal government and the Nevis Island Assembly. Historically, there had been tensions and disputes between the two regions, but Prime Minister Harris took a proactive approach to address these issues and promote unity, particularly with the visionary leadership and cooperation of former Nevis Premier Vance Amory who together with Dr. Harris set and established a framework that facilitated the significantly enhanced relationship between the two governing entities on both islands.

Through open dialogue, collaboration, and a spirit of compromise, Prime Minister Harris fostered a sense of shared responsibility between the federal government and the Nevis Island Assembly. This approach led to a more harmonious relationship, with both regions working together towards common goals and objectives.

The seven-year tenure of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris from 2015 to 2022 will be remembered as an era of unprecedented success and transformation for St. Kitts and Nevis. His visionary leadership paved the way for remarkable economic growth, social development, advancements in healthcare, crime reduction, and an improved relationship between the St. Kitts federal government and the Nevis Island Assembly.

The legacy of Prime Minister Timothy Harris will continue to inspire future leaders to prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and collaboration as they strive to build prosperous and harmonious nations. St. Kitts and Nevis, under his stewardship, became a shining example of how effective leadership can positively impact the lives of citizens and set the stage for a prosperous future.