TUCKER CLARKE PRIMARY SCHOOL HOSTS ETIQUETTE BANQUET

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, July 01, 2024: The Tucker Clarke Primary School held a memorable Etiquette Banquet, an event designed to instill the values of proper manners and social grace in its grade 4 students on Saturday, June 29. The occasion forms part of the Health and Wellness Curriculum that emphasizes the importance of social skills, personal development, and overall well-being.

Ms. Kishma Issac, grade four teacher, gave the purpose for the banquet.

“As part of the grade four teachers, our coordinator, Ms. Smith, was inspired to plan this incredible etiquette banquet. All the teachers hope that the event will be a life changing experience for each student equipping all of them with essential social skills and personal confidence that will serve them well throughout their lives.”

Mrs. Amanda Serrant-Edmeade, Director of the Curriculum Development Unit, highlighted the significance of the event to the Health and Wellness curriculum.

“The Health and Wellness Curriculum has three strands, healthy self, healthy relationships, and healthy community and what is happening here this evening is, it spans all of them. It is not restricted to one. It provides grade four students with a tangible opportunity to express, display, and develop skill sets linked to the specific curriculum outcomes of the curriculum.”

Featured speaker, Ms. Venetta Zakers, shared the importance of etiquette.

“Etiquette is not about being perfect. Etiquette is about being authentic to you while being mindful and showing that you care about the people around you. It is about listening attentively, offering a helping hand, and using your words thoughtfully. When you treat someone with kindness it creates a ripple effect of positivity that can spread throughout your school, among your friends, and even your respective homes and community.”

As Tucker Clarke Primary School continues to prioritize holistic education, the Etiquette Banquet stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for the complexities of social life.