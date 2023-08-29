Transformative $50 Million Tertiary Education Investment by Team Unity Administration Ignites Educational Leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis

“

In a remarkable move that transformed the education landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity Administration made an unparalleled investment of $50 million in tertiary education back in 2018. This visionary initiative, spearheaded by then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Shawn Richards, received wholehearted support from Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris.

The hallmark of this initiative was its focus on empowering educators by financing their pursuit of postgraduate degrees. Over 50 teachers were selected to benefit from this groundbreaking program, attaining master’s level degrees across various disciplines. The impact was profound – many of the beneficiaries have since risen to prominent leadership positions within the education system and the broader civil service.

The administration’s dedication to this cause was evident as they secured funding from the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program. This, along with contributions from the Ministry of Finance, covered over 50% of tuition costs for the chosen educators. The unique aspect of this initiative was that the program was conducted locally in St. Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

The results speak for themselves. Individuals such as Permanent Secretary Denise Daniel, BHS Principal Damon Bacchus, Tracy Wattley (newly appointed Principal at WAHS), and others like Lavern Brookes, Dean of Arts and Sciences at CFBC, Francis Morris Chief Education Officer, Sacher Warner-Leader, Principal Sandy Point Primary, Assistant Secretary Carla Mills- Diamond, Deputy Chief Education Officer Roger Woodley, and Education Officer Janelle Williams-Jacobs among others have risen to pivotal leadership roles. Their enhanced education has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of education in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The legacy of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Hon. Shawn K Richards, and the entire Team Unity Administration is one of visionary leadership and commitment to educational progress. Their unwavering dedication to investing in the educators of the nation has led to a ripple effect of positive change, significantly elevating the quality of education in St. Kitts and Nevis.