Tragic Turn of Events: St. Kitts and Nevis Records Murder#30 for 2023-PM and Minister of National Security Drew unable to manage Crime Wave

In a somber turn of events, the picturesque islands of St. Kitts and Nevis have been shaken by another unfortunate incident, adding to the growing concern over the surge in violent crimes. The latest victim, identified as Glenville “Short Boss” Syder of Old Road, met a tragic end as he was shot to death near his home last evening.

This devastating incident marks the 30th murder for the year 2023, casting a dark shadow over the once tranquil community. The news comes as a grim reminder of the persistent challenges faced by the nation, particularly in the realm of public safety.

The incident occurred less than a week after Minister of National Security and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew proudly touted the effective crime management strategies employed by his ministry. However, the reality on the ground paints a different picture, with St. Kitts and Nevis now finding itself among the Caribbean and world leaders in murder/homicide rates per capita.

The stark contrast in the murder toll for 2023, now at 30, is alarming when compared to the years under the previous administration led by PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. The Team Unity administration, between 2018 and 2021, implemented the highly successful and groundbreaking PEACE programme, which contributed to an average of 11 murders per year during that period.

The PEACE programme, known for its innovative and community-oriented approach to crime prevention, has since been disbanded, making way for a new initiative called “Elevate.” As the nation grapples with the surge in violent incidents, questions arise about the effectiveness of the transition from one crime prevention program to another and the overall impact on public safety.

The tragic loss of Glenville Syder underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to addressing the root causes of crime in St. Kitts and Nevis. As the community mourns the untimely death of another resident, there is a collective call for renewed efforts and a united front in combating crime and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens. The challenges are undeniable, but with a determined and collaborative approach, the islands can strive towards restoring peace and security for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.