Addressing Nepotism: AG Garth Wilkin Introduces Anti-Nepotism Act Amidst Criticisms of PM Drew Administration

In a significant move to counter the growing concerns of nepotism within the new Drew Administration, Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin has announced the forthcoming introduction and tabling of an anti-nepotism act in the St. Kitts and Nevis parliament.

The Drew Administration has faced a barrage of criticisms for alleged widespread nepotism, with critics pointing to numerous instances of family members securing key positions within the government. Minister Konris Maynard’s appointment of his aunt, Mrs. Cherlyean Maynard-Pemberton, as PS in the Ministry of ICT, is just one example among several others that have fueled public outcry.

Perhaps one of the most glaring instances is the appointment of the National Security Advisor to PM Drew, who also happens to be the former father-in-law and grandfather to the Prime Minister’s son. These familial connections have raised eyebrows and intensified the discourse on the perceived favoritism within the government.

Furthermore, the intertwining of family and government extends to business dealings, such as the use of the family business @-Krave by Hon. Geoffrey Hanley’s Ministries. Hon. Hanley’s nephew owns S-Krave, adding another layer to the accusations of nepotism.

The nepotistic web continues with the Chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Authority being the wife of Minister Samal Duggins. Additionally, the Mother of the Child of the Prime Minister has been appointed General Manager of the NHC, further amplifying concerns about cronyism within the administration.

In response to these criticisms, citizens are anticipating that the proposed anti-nepotism legislation, spearheaded by Attorney General Garth Wilkin, will bring about much-needed reforms. The hope is that this legislative initiative will serve as a robust deterrent, putting an end to the perceived culture of nepotism that has plagued the Drew Administration. As the nation watches the parliamentary proceedings unfold, the effectiveness of this anti-nepotism act will undoubtedly be under close scrutiny, with the potential to reshape the dynamics of governance in St. Kitts and Nevis.