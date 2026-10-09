THE DREAMY GROUP INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION OF FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS THROUGH INNOVATIVE “A BLOOMING TOUCH” INITIATIVE

BEACH ALLEN PRIMARY SCHOOL GIRLS EXPLORE ENTREPRENEURSHIP, FLORAL DESIGN AND BALLOON ARTISTRY AS GROUNDBREAKING PROGRAMME TAKES TALENT DEVELOPMENT BEYOND THE FOOTBALL FIELD

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS | FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026

Football may have brought them together, but entrepreneurship, creativity and the promise of new opportunities are helping young girls at Beach Allen Primary School discover that their talents can extend far beyond the playing field.

In an inspiring initiative designed to nurture confidence, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking among young girls, The Dreamy Group, in collaboration with Venom Academy and with support from the Department of Sports, has introduced a unique skills-development programme titled “A Blooming Touch: Building & Blooming Talent.”

The initiative represents a fresh approach to youth development in St. Kitts and Nevis, combining the discipline and teamwork associated with girls’ football with practical exposure to entrepreneurship, floral design, balloon artistry and the creative events industry.

And the message is simple: A young girl’s potential should never be limited to just one talent.

FROM THE FOOTBALL FIELD TO THE WORLD OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Throughout the week, students at Beach Allen Primary School participated in two interactive learning experiences designed to introduce them to opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities and competitive sports.

On Tuesday, October 6, Ms. Sharon Rattan of Women Empowering Girls (WEG) facilitated an engaging entrepreneurship session that encouraged participants to identify their interests, appreciate their individual abilities and begin thinking about how their creativity could translate into future business opportunities.

The session formed part of The Dreamy Group’s collaboration with Women Empowering Girls to bring entrepreneurship education directly to young participants.

Through discussion and interactive learning, the girls were encouraged to understand an important principle: entrepreneurship can begin with something as simple as recognising a skill, developing an idea or discovering a passion.

For young girls who may one day become business owners, designers, event professionals or creative entrepreneurs, that early exposure could prove invaluable.

CREATIVITY COMES ALIVE THROUGH FLORAL DESIGN AND BALLOON ARTISTRY

On Friday, October 9, the programme took another exciting step as The Dreamy Group delivered hands-on training in floral design and balloon artistry.

The practical session introduced the girls to creative skills associated with the weddings, celebrations and events industry.

Rather than simply learning about these professions, participants were given an opportunity to explore elements of the creative process for themselves.

The activity demonstrated how artistic expression, attention to detail and imagination can become useful skills with potential economic value.

It also exposed students to career pathways and business possibilities they may not previously have considered.

From arranging flowers to exploring balloon decorations, the experience connected creativity with practical learning in an engaging and age-appropriate setting.

NATALIE JOHN: “A SKILL LEARNED TODAY CAN BECOME AN OPPORTUNITY TOMORROW”

For Natalie John, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Dreamy Group, the programme reflects a deliberate effort to broaden opportunities for young girls while encouraging them to recognise their potential.

“When we developed the concept for A Blooming Touch, we wanted to create something that went beyond football,” John explained.

“Our goal is to expose young girls to different opportunities and help them discover talents they may not even know they possess. A skill learned today can become an opportunity tomorrow, and perhaps even a business in the future.”

Her remarks capture the philosophy behind the initiative: empowering young girls requires more than encouraging participation in sports or academic activities.

It also means exposing them to different experiences, developing their confidence and providing opportunities to discover abilities that could influence their future educational and professional choices.

BUILDING CONFIDENCE, DEVELOPING TALENT AND OPENING DOORS

What makes A Blooming Touch particularly meaningful is its combination of sports development, entrepreneurship education and creative skills training.

While football provides opportunities to develop discipline, teamwork and determination, entrepreneurship education encourages initiative, problem-solving and independent thinking.

Creative skills training adds another dimension, allowing students to explore practical activities that can eventually become hobbies, professions or business ventures.

Together, these experiences provide a broader foundation for personal development.

The programme also reflects the growing importance of introducing entrepreneurship to children at an early age, particularly in small island economies where innovation, creativity and small business development can contribute to economic opportunity.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, initiatives such as A Blooming Touch offer an example of how collaboration among private businesses, sporting organisations, community groups and educational institutions can expand the learning experiences available to young people.

A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT TO EMPOWER YOUNG GIRLS

The initiative was developed through a shared vision between The Dreamy Group and Venom Academy, with the support of the Department of Sports.

The Dreamy Group has also acknowledged the contributions of several organisations and partners whose involvement has helped support the programme.

These include Women Empowering Girls, The Cable, the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association, participating schools and other programme partners.

By bringing together expertise from different sectors, the initiative demonstrates how partnerships can create opportunities for young people to explore talents beyond their usual activities.

MORE THAN FLOWERS. MORE THAN FOOTBALL. A FUTURE FULL OF POSSIBILITIES.

At its heart, A Blooming Touch: Building & Blooming Talent is about planting seeds of possibility.

A young girl who discovers an interest in floral arrangements today could develop that passion into a creative career tomorrow.

Another who learns about entrepreneurship for the first time might begin imagining herself as the owner of a successful business.

And a student whose confidence grows through sports and creative activities may carry that self-belief into other areas of her life.

The programme is not simply teaching girls how to arrange flowers or create balloon decorations.

It is encouraging them to recognise their abilities, explore new opportunities and imagine futures shaped by their own talents and ambitions.

Through this initiative, The Dreamy Group is demonstrating how skills, creativity and entrepreneurship can complement sporting development to provide a more rounded experience for young girls.

As the programme’s guiding message reminds participants:

“Because blooming is not only about discovering what you can do. It is about discovering what you can become.”

For the girls of Beach Allen Primary School, those possibilities are beginning to bloom.

TIMES CARIBBEAN Caribbean News. Caribbean People. Caribbean Perspectives.

Source: Media release issued by The Dreamy Group, October 9, 2026.