Terrance Drew Jr. Appointed Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association

Mr. Terrance Drew Jr. has been named Ambassador for both the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Team and the esteemed St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA). His unwavering dedication to propelling technology and education within the community renders him the perfect candidate for this pivotal role.

With a rich history of advocating for innovation and STEAM education, Drew’s appointment aligns seamlessly with the SKNRA’s mission. His vast knowledge and experience position him as a beacon for progress and change in the field.

In his new role, Drew will spearhead the promotion of robotics and STEAM initiatives nationwide. He will collaborate closely with the team to expand educational horizons, nurture budding talent, and cultivate innovation in the realm of robotics. His commitment is poised to catalyze a transformative era for technology in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The SKNRA extends an open invitation to all members, supporters, and the public to join in celebrating Mr. Terrance Drew Jr.’s appointment. Under his leadership, a future brimming with technological leaps, educational expansion, and innovative breakthroughs is envisioned.

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Mr. Drew for embracing this pivotal role. Together, an exciting future awaits, marked by technological strides and educational empowerment for St. Kitts and Nevis.